LG Experience
Best Monitor Size for Gaming
Choosing the best monitor size for gaming can change the way you play. Explore our guide to various monitor sizes and find the one suited to your needs.
The importance of a good monitor can't be overstated when it comes to gaming. As the main display between the gamer and the game, it plays a key role in shaping the gaming experience and performance.
When deciding on a gaming monitor, several factors come into play—size, resolution, and refresh rate being the most important. A larger monitor size offers a more immersive, lifelike gaming experience, while features like resolution, refresh rate, and response time enhance visual clarity and can improve gameplay.
Optimal Monitor Sizes for Different Gaming Setups
The ideal gaming monitor size strongly depends on the gamer’s needs, the experience they seek and the budget. Browse through our list of different monitor setups.
Single Gaming Monitor Setup
A typical single monitor setup includes screen sizes between 24 to 27 inches. This offers:
- Affordability: A smaller monitor with high-resolution features is often more affordable than a larger one, making it a popular choice.
- Optimised Desk Space: Smaller monitors are easy to set up without taking up much desk space.
- Balanced Visual Clarity: With smaller screens, it's easier to see everything happening on-screen, and they usually have faster refresh rates and response times.
The LG 24-inch UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with its 180Hz refresh rate, provides smooth gaming motion, helping gamers respond quickly during gameplay. Its sleek design keeps the focus on the game.
Dual Gaming Monitor Setup
A dual monitor setup enables enhanced multitasking and gaming experience. With two monitors, you have an extra visual area to plan game strategy, chat with others, or keep materials visible.
Ideal monitor sizes for dual setups range between 24 and 27 inches. The LG UltraGear™ 27-inch Nano IPS 1ms gaming monitor, equipped with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ technology, helps minimise screen tearing and provides a smooth gaming experience.
Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Setup
Unlike standard 16:9 monitors, ultra-wide gaming monitors offer a more immersive experience and a panoramic view of your gameplay. These monitors typically come with a 21:9 aspect ratio and at least a 34-inch display. As the demand for gaming monitors continues to grow, there are now ultra-wide displays available that go up to 49 inches. Depending on your budget and gaming preferences, there are plenty of ultra-wide monitors to choose from.
The LG 34-inch UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor immerses you in gameplay with its speed of up to 240Hz and 0.03ms response time.
For a bigger screen and enhanced colour spectrum, the LG UltraGear™ 45 inch OLED 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time lets you enjoy fluid gaming motion with minimal lag.
How to Choose a Gaming Monitor
Resolution and PPI (Pixels Per Inch):
The resolution of your monitor display determines the visual experience. An important factor is the Pixels Per Inch (PPI). Displays with a higher PPI provide a clearer picture and a more immersive visual experience, while those with a lower PPI may appear more pixelated. A 1080p resolution is best suited for 24-inch monitors, while 1440p is ideal for 27-inch monitors.
Desk Space and Viewing Distance:
A comfortable gaming experience can depend on desk space and viewing distance. 24-inch monitors are best if you're sitting less than 3 feet from the screen, while 27-inch monitors are ideal for 3 to 4 feet. If you're sitting around 5 feet away, a 32-inch screen is the better choice.
Sitting too close to the screen can be uncomfortable and make it harder to process what's happening on the screen.
Refresh Rate:
Refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), refers to how often your display updates in one second. For example, if your monitor has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, the screen refreshes 60 times per second. At 120 Hz, the display refreshes 120 times per second. A higher refresh rate can greatly improve gameplay by delivering smoother images more quickly and reducing screen tearing.
For casual gamers, a refresh rate of 60 Hz is ideal. For competitive gamers with more powerful hardware, a refresh rate of at least 144 Hz is recommended. Many professional gamers now choose monitors with refresh rates of 240 Hz, which offer a highly immersive gaming experience with minimal lag.
Panel Type:
Different panel types provide different outcomes. From response times to colour production, there are several features that each panel type has.
IPS panels are considered the best for delivering impressive colour performance. They're ideal for gamers who want to experience the visuals of the game as intended by the artists, making them perfect for RPG and open-world games.
VA panels provide the most contrast among LCD types. While they don't match the response time of TN panels, they still perform well. VA panels are compatible with many game types, but if your win-loss ratio is a priority, a TN panel might be the better choice.
TN panels are known for their fast response times and refresh rates, often at a more affordable price point. They deliver accurate black colour production and detail. However, a drawback of TN panels is their limited viewing angles, which can cause colour shifts and image fading.
Gamers who play competitive multiplayer games, where quick response times are essential, typically choose monitors with TN panels.
Compatibility:
Ensure that your gaming console is compatible with the monitor you choose. Otherwise, you might need to consider purchasing a different monitor or investing in additional accessories.
Monitors for Different Gaming Genres:
Real-time Strategy (RTS)
RTS games require a fast refresh rate of at least 144Hz, good colour accuracy, and low input lag of less than 5ms. A high resolution enhances the immersive experience of the game. A larger screen, like a 27-inch monitor, is recommended for this genre.
First Person Shooter (FPS)
FPS games need a fast response time to reduce motion blur and ghosting, making shots more accurate. A 24-inch screen with a 1080p resolution and a response time of less than 1ms is ideal for this type of gaming.
Role-Playing Game (RPG)
RPGs require good colour accuracy and clarity, as they involve a lot of reading and strategic decision-making. A higher resolution helps you see the game environment and characters more clearly. A large monitor with a 27-inch display and good viewing angles is ideal for this gaming genre.
Simulation Games (Si)
Simulation games mimic real-world activities, making monitors with a 1440p resolution and accurate colours essential. A large screen with a 27-inch display and good viewing angles can help deliver an immersive experience.
Top LG Picks for Various Gaming Needs
LG’s Best Overall Monitor
The LG 27-inch UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, is designed for immersive gameplay. With its 27-inch display size, it is ideal for delivering sharp visuals with rich colour contrasts.
LG’s Competitive Gaming Monitors
The LG UltraGear™ range of gaming monitors is a top choice for competitive gaming due to its high refresh rate and quick response time. They are available in various sizes and are designed to cater to different gaming preferences.
LG Monitors for Immersive Gaming Experience
While smaller screen monitors offer a great gaming experience with their colour display and graphics, larger screens can be set up in a gaming room to provide a more immersive experience than smaller screens. The 49-inch UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD curved gaming monitor, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, puts you in the middle of the action, making gameplay feel more realistic.
Best Monitor Size for Gaming: FAQs
- What is the ideal monitor size for 4K gaming?
A 32-inch screen is a great size for 4K gaming. However, you should consider how far you are sitting from the screen to avoid straining your eyes. A 27-inch screen is also an ideal monitor size for 4K gaming if you are sitting 3 to 4 feet away[NS1] .
- Are larger monitors always better for gaming?
A larger screen isn't always better for gaming. Several factors can determine the size of the monitor you choose—such as the type of game you play, your viewing distance, budget, and more. A larger screen is ideal for immersive gaming to see smaller details, especially if you have a larger room setup where you don’t need to sit too close to the screen.
- Pros and cons of larger monitors
The biggest advantages of large monitors are that they allow you to view games in more detail and offer a wide viewing angle, which can be crucial for games with detailed environments or action scenes.
A disadvantage of large monitors is their higher price. They also take up a lot of desk space and are less practical for smaller gaming setups.
Key takeaways
- Consider your specific gaming needs before choosing a monitor size.
- The right monitor size depends on various factors, such as the type of game, resolution, refresh rate, and desk space.
- Larger screens offer a more immersive gaming experience, while smaller screens provide more speed and precision.
- Choose a monitor that aligns with your specific gaming needs.
- Think about your room, gaming setup, and accessories when selecting a monitor.
- 27-inch or 32-inch monitors are ideal for 4K gaming.
- Refer to user feedback and reviews before purchasing a monitor.
- Ensure the monitor is compatible with your gaming rig.
Discover the latest gaming monitors at LG AU to find the perfect fit for your setup and elevate your gaming experience.