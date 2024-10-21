Different panel types provide different outcomes. From response times to colour production, there are several features that each panel type has.

IPS panels are considered the best for delivering impressive colour performance. They're ideal for gamers who want to experience the visuals of the game as intended by the artists, making them perfect for RPG and open-world games.

VA panels provide the most contrast among LCD types. While they don't match the response time of TN panels, they still perform well. VA panels are compatible with many game types, but if your win-loss ratio is a priority, a TN panel might be the better choice.

TN panels are known for their fast response times and refresh rates, often at a more affordable price point. They deliver accurate black colour production and detail. However, a drawback of TN panels is their limited viewing angles, which can cause colour shifts and image fading.

Gamers who play competitive multiplayer games, where quick response times are essential, typically choose monitors with TN panels.