27" UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Start with speed.
Display
23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
180Hz refresh rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
Redefine your game.
180Hz refresh rate..
Technology for smooth gaming
Comparison of "SYNC OFF" (left image" and "SYNC ON". Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature is compared to the models which have not applied the Sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Designed for the gamer
Award winning gaming GUI
To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
~The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Colour Bit
8bit
-
Size [cm]
68.5
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
NO
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
707 x 164 x 453
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
21W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 2.1A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder, Top Cover, user screws
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
