UltraGear™ 45 inch OLED 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms(GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, and DepthSound
Born to game
Complete the game with a bright OLED 800R curved gaming monitor equipped with USP Type-C™, and built-in speakers.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
Display
• 45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
• 240Hz refresh rate 0.03ms (GtG) response time 240Hz from HDMI, DP & USB Type-C™
Technology
• VESA ClearMR/ DepthSound NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
It is a 45" 800R curved monitor.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Size matters:
45" outpaces 49"
The 45 inch OLED gaming monitor offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The actual screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally.
Ever bright OLED*
This OLED monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1300nits** as its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 45GR95QE.
**Brightness is 275-1,300nits (Typ.).
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.
The explosion of colors
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether it is bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M* contrast ratio. Immerse yourself in gaming with the vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5%.
* 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
Incredibly smooth motion
This 240Hz monitor allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes images appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.
Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™ cable is required to work properly.
**The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately. The DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C™ cables are included in the package.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology*, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to models not applying the sync technology.
Bring sharpness
to your play
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
How to Protect your OLED
*This feature is only available as a 4-way joystick is included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
**FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second. FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1.5M:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Curvature
800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1.2M:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440@240Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1100 x 317 x 550
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(UP) / 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
9
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
43W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
60.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
56W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
20V, 13.5A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
