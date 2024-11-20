Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraGear™ 45 inch OLED 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms(GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, and DepthSound

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UltraGear™ 45 inch OLED 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms(GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, and DepthSound

45GS96QB-B

UltraGear™ 45 inch OLED 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms(GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, and DepthSound

(0)
Front view

Born to game

 Complete the game with a bright OLED 800R curved gaming monitor equipped with USP Type-C™, and built-in speakers.

It is a 45GR96QB with the UltraGear™ OLED logo.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

Display

• 45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

• 240Hz refresh rate 0.03ms (GtG) response time 240Hz from HDMI, DP & USB Type-C™

Technology

• VESA ClearMR/ DepthSound NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Top view of 800r curvature body.
800R Curvature

The instinctual curve

800R curved monitor is designed for optimal view considering the distance from the monitor and the natural angle of the human eye to see the whole scene at a glance.

800R curved screen is designed for optimal view considering the distance from the monitor and the natural angle of the human eye to see the whole scene at a glance.

It is a 45" 800R curved monitor.

*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

45” 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Size matters:
45" outpaces 49"

The 45 inch OLED gaming monitor offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The actual screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally.

The video shows the difference between playing the same game on a 45-inch screen and playing it on a 49-inch screen.
45-inch QHD OLED monitor.
The brighter OLED

Brilliance to
magnificent play

Deeply enjoy the game world with bright and vigorous colours displayed on a 45 inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor. The OLED with the Micro Lens Array+ shows you another level of vivid and clear colours whatever you play.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

275nits up to 1300nits

Ever bright OLED*

This OLED monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1300nits** as its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 45GR95QE.
**Brightness is 275-1,300nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether it is bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M* contrast ratio. Immerse yourself in gaming with the vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5%.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
* 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

      Quick setups for brighter OLED

      [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

        Quick setups for brighter OLED

        [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
          GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
          GUI setting image of Brightness.
          GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
          GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
          GUI setting image of Brightness.
          GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

          Quick setups for brighter OLED

          [Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

            GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

            Quick setups for brighter OLED

            [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

              GUI setting image of Brightness.

              Quick setups for brighter OLED

              [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

                GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

                Quick setups for brighter OLED

                [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
                  *The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

                  Better viewing display of Anti-glare
                  Anti-glare & Low reflection

                  Show only your game

                  Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide the viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
                  OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

                  Lightning speed OLED

                  LG's new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED ultrawide monitor.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  OLED 240Hz refresh rate

                  Incredibly smooth motion

                  This 240Hz monitor allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes images appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Extremely fast
                  0.03ms (GtG) response time

                  With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, less reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smooth movement and surreal visual fluidity.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™.
                  240Hz* by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C™

                  Amplify gaming output with an OLED display

                  This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI, DP, and USB type-C™ so that gamers can fully enjoy WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort, HDMI, or USB Type-C™.**

                  *It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™ cable is required to work properly.
                  **The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately. The DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C™ cables are included in the package.

                  Fluid gaming experience

                  Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

                  VESA certified AdaptiveSync

                  Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

                  NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

                  This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

                  AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

                  With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology*, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The performance of the feature is compared to models not applying the sync technology.

                  Bring sharpness
                  to your play

                  This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
                  Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Gamer-centric design.

                  Gamer-centric design

                  Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supporting swivel, tilt, and height helps you play games more comfortably.
                  Swivel adjustable icon.
                  Swivel
                  Tilt adjustable icon.
                  Tilt
                  Height adjustable icon.
                  Height
                  4-side virtually borderless design icon.
                  Borderless design
                  It shows the simulated image of the sound maximized the bass range sound.
                  Speakers with DepthSound

                  Feel the deep soundscape

                  The deep and magnificent sound from the built-in 7W speakers equipped with DepthSound to enhance the bass range brings a fully immersive gaming experience.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.
                  4-pole headphone out

                  Plugin for immersive sound effect

                  Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

                  *Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

                  How to Protect your OLED

                  You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

                  *This feature is only available as a 4-way joystick is included in the package.

                  Dynamic Action Sync

                  Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

                  Black Stabiliser

                  Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

                  Crosshair*

                  The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

                  FPS Counter**

                  The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
                  **FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second. FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

                  LG Calibration Studio software.
                  LG Calibration Studio

                  Accurate colours updated

                  By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced color quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

                  Print

                  Key Specs

                  • Size [Inch]

                    44.5

                  • Resolution

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Panel Type

                    OLED

                  • Aspect Ratio

                    21:9

                  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5%

                  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Curvature

                    800R

                  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Response Time

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Display Position Adjustments

                    Tilt/Height/Swivel

                  All Spec

                  DISPLAY

                  • Size [Inch]

                    44.5

                  • Aspect Ratio

                    21:9

                  • Panel Type

                    OLED

                  • Surface Treatment

                    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

                  • Response Time

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Resolution

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

                    0.303 x 0.303

                  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

                    1.07B

                  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

                    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

                  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

                    1.5M:1

                  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5%

                  • Curvature

                    800R

                  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

                    DCI-P3 90%

                  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

                    250

                  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

                    1.2M:1

                  • Colour Bit

                    10bit

                  • Size [cm]

                    113

                  CONNECTIVITY

                  • Audio In

                    NO

                  • D-Sub

                    NO

                  • Built-in KVM

                    NO

                  • DVI-D

                    NO

                  • HDMI

                    YES(2ea)

                  • Daisy Chain

                    NO

                  • DisplayPort

                    YES(1ea)

                  • DP Version

                    1.4 (DSC)

                  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

                    N/A

                  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

                    N/A

                  • Thunderbolt

                    NO

                  • USB-C

                    YES(1ea)

                  • Headphone out

                    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

                  • LAN (RJ-45)

                    NO

                  • Line out

                    NO

                  • Mic In

                    NO

                  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

                    NO

                  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

                    N/A

                  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

                    N/A

                  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

                    N/A

                  • USB Downstream Port

                    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

                  • USB Upstream Port

                    NO

                  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

                    YES

                  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

                    3440x1440@240Hz

                  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

                    65W

                  FEATURES

                  • HDR 10

                    YES

                  • AMD FreeSync™

                    FreeSync Premium Pro

                  • Auto Brightness

                    NO

                  • Colour Weakness

                    YES

                  • Smart Energy Saving

                    YES

                  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

                    YES

                  • PIP

                    YES

                  • PBP

                    2PBP

                  • Flicker Safe

                    NO

                  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                    G-SYNC Compatible

                  • HW Calibration

                    HW Calibration Ready

                  • Dynamic Action Sync

                    YES

                  • Black Stabiliser

                    YES

                  • Crosshair

                    YES

                  • Others (Features)

                    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick

                  • Reader Mode

                    YES

                  • FPS Counter

                    YES

                  • VRR

                    YES

                  • Super Resolution+

                    NO

                  • Dolby Vision™

                    NO

                  • VESA DisplayHDR™

                    DisplayHDR True Black 400

                  • Mini-LED Technology

                    NO

                  • Nano IPS™ Technology

                    NO

                  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

                    NO

                  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

                    NO

                  • OverClocking

                    NO

                  • User Defined Key

                    YES

                  • Auto Input Switch

                    YES

                  • RGB LED Lighting

                    Unity Hexagon Lighting

                  • Camera

                    NO

                  • Mic

                    NO

                  • HDR Effect

                    YES

                  MECHANICAL

                  • Display Position Adjustments

                    Tilt/Height/Swivel

                  • Borderless Design

                    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

                  • Wall Mountable [mm]

                    100 x 100 mm

                  • OneClick Stand

                    YES

                  SOUND

                  • Bluetooth Connectivity

                    NO

                  • Bluetooth Connectivity

                    NO

                  • DTS Headphone:X

                    YES

                  • Maxx Audio

                    NO

                  • Rich Bass

                    NO

                  • Speaker

                    7W x 2

                  DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

                  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

                    1100 x 317 x 550

                  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                    992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(UP) / 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(DOWN)

                  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                    992.7 x 457 x 218

                  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

                    17

                  • Weight with Stand [kg]

                    11.3

                  • Weight without Stand [kg]

                    9

                  INFO

                  • Product name

                    UltraGear

                  • Year

                    2024

                  POWER

                  • Power Consumption (Max.)

                    43W

                  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

                    60.5W

                  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

                    Less than 0.5W

                  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

                    56W

                  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

                    Less than 0.3W

                  • AC Input

                    100-240V (50/60Hz)

                  • Type

                    External Power(Adapter)

                  • DC Output

                    20V, 13.5A

                  ACCESSORY

                  • Adapter

                    YES

                  • Calibration Report (Paper)

                    YES

                  • Display Port

                    YES

                  • DVI-D

                    NO

                  • D-Sub

                    NO

                  • HDMI

                    YES (ver 2.1)

                  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

                    Black / 1.8m

                  • Others (Accessory)

                    Stand Cable Holder

                  • Power Cord

                    YES

                  • Remote Controller

                    NO

                  • Thunderbolt

                    NO

                  • USB A to B

                    NO

                  • USB-C

                    YES

                  SW APPLICATION

                  • Dual Controller

                    YES

                  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

                    YES

                  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

                    N/A

                  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

                    N/A

                  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                    YES

                  STANDARD

                  • UL (cUL)

                    YES

                  • CE

                    YES

                  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

                    YES

                  What people are saying

                  Our Picks for You 

                  Pay with Zip

                  Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

                  • cart

                    Add your favourites to cart

                  • checkout

                    Select Afterpay at checkout

                  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

                  • installment

                    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

                  All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

                  Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

                  LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

                  Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

                  zip
                  An account for everyone

                  Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

                  picture
                  Repay your way
                  Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
                  picture
                  Shop just about everywhere
                  Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
                  picture
                  Rewards
                  Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
                  Most popular
                  icon-payment-au-zip-pay

                  Up to $1,000

                  Interest free always

                  For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

                  Apply Now

                  • Interest free always1

                  • Flexible repayments

                  • No establishment fee

                  • $9.95 monthly account fee

                    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

                  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

                  icon-payment-au-zip-money

                  Over $1,000

                  Bigger purchases

                  For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

                  Apply Now

                  • Interest free for first 3 months1

                    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

                  • Flexible repayments

                    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

                  • One-off establishment fee

                    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

                  • $9.95 monthly account fee

                    Waived if you have nothing owing.

                  • Interest free instalment plans2

                    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

                  Frequently Asked Questions
                  1. Zip Pay

                  Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

                  2. Zip Money

                  Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

                  Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
                  Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
                   