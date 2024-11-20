We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Striving for perfection
through craftsmanship:
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
redefines meaning of quality
Advanced Technologies, Premium Materials and an
Emphasis on Craftmanship makes the LG SIGNATURE
Refrigerator a Cut Above the Rest
RefrigeratorDedication to Quality
- InstaView Door-in-Door™
- A thoughtful feature that reduces the number of times the door is opened, keeping the cool air right where it belongs. Two quick knocks turn the sleek mirrored-glass panel on the front of the fridge transparent, allowing users to see inside.
Product development
Design and development period for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator: two times longer than other LG products.
Number of engineers involved in its development: four times more than for other LG products.
Striving for perfection through
precise craftsmanship
- 1 The creation of each LG SIGANTURE Refrigerator is undertaken with great care, overseen by dedicated workers.
- 2 Production capped at 25 units per day.
- 3 A thorough 24-hour-long temperature inspection of each individual product.
- 4 Even a near-invisible scratch is not good enough to meet the LG SIGNATURE standard.
Premium materials
- InstaView feature
- Made from triple pane glass – reinforced tinted glass, low-e glass, reinforced glass - the door is designed to minimise heat transmission and is exceptionally durable. The argon-filled glass helps the fridge maintain the cool internal temperature.
- Non-directional hairline method
- Non-directional hairline method to type 304 stainless steel: brushed more than 100 times to achieve a premium look and feel. This time-intensive process speaks to the enduring craftsmanship of the LG SIGNATURE range.
- Type 304 stainless steel
- LG SIGNATURE refrigerator's interior walls and exterior panels uses Type 304 stainless steel, for enhanced strength and resistance to corrosion.
- Aluminum handlebar
- The production of every aluminium handlebar is overseen by an LG SIGNATURE craftsman.