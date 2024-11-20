We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" class LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080(FHD)
-
Pixels (HxVx3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
700cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
5000:1
-
Dynamic CR
10,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75 Hz(RGB), 60 Hz(HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5 MHz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Color Temperature
Warm / Medium / Cool
AUDIO
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10Wx2)
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard / Music / Cinema / Sports / Game
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Digital
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Analog
Component(BNC), Composite(BNC), RGB
-
Audio
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA), External speaker (Output)
-
External Control
Rs232C / RJ45
-
HDTV Formats
Component : 720p / 1080i / 1080p, HDMI :720P / 1080i / 1080p
-
USB
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption
420W (Typ.) / 480W (Max.) / 0.5W (Power Off) / 1W(RGB-DPMS) / 1W(HDMI-DPMS)
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight (kg)
52kg (Head) / 53.48kg (Head+Stand) / 59.6kg (Packing Without Stand)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
153.5 x 90.7 x 13.6 (Head) / 153.5 x 90.7 x 13.6 (Head+Stand) /169 x 103 x 33 (Packing Without Stand)
ADVANCED
-
Color Temp
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast
Yes
-
Gamma
Yes
-
Film Mode
Yes
-
Black Level
Yes
