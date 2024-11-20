^Promotion period from 19 August to 31 August 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible products of LG Model Nos. 43NANO81TSA, 50NANO81TSA, 55NANO81TSA, 55NANO75SQA, 65NANO81TSA, 75NANO81TSA and 86NANO81TSA on the LG Online Store only. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Offer strictly available to employees of LG Corporate VIP Partners. Employees must be logged into MyLG account as a VIP Member on the LG Online Store (lg.com/au) to access the offer. Discounts have already been applied to the VIP prices for the eligible products.

*LG Corporate Partner benefits are applicable to purchases of product available for purchase on the LG online Store only for a period of 12 months from registration date. Membership will be reviewed on a yearly basis, renewal of membership will be to LG's discretion. Must be signed in to LG.COM to access the Corporate VIP pricing. Offers are subject to stock availability, Corporate VIP Partner prices are as per shown at product pages and can also be verified at the checkout. Benefits are strictly available to LG Corporate VIP Partners and their employees ONLY and cannot be shared with external parties. Product purchases are limited to a maximum value of $20,000 per annum per registered VIP account. Product purchase is for personal use and the "Re-Sale" of any VIP Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. LG reserves the right to terminate the program due to any breaches of the terms & conditions of the program. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale (https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale ) apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store. Free Delivery Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store.

