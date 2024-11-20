We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PK3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
16W
-
Audio Channels
Stereo
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
-
Speakers
2 Speakers
-
Passive Radiator
2
SOUND MODES -
-
Enhanced Bass
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Bluetooth® Audio Decoding
APT-X, SBC, AAC
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Dual Play
No
-
Water Resistance
IPX7 (1m for 30 minutes)
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
LED Indicator Light
Yes (Bluetooth, Power, Battery)
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion built-in
-
Battery Capacity
5200mAh
-
Play Time
Up to 12 hours
CONNECTION -
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Type-C (Charging)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
USB Type-C Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
182mm x 82mm x 82mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
TBC
-
Net Weight
1.2kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
TBC
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098207831
What people are saying
