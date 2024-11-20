We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” (139CM) PRIME 4K UHD WITH COLOURPRIME & WEBOS 2.0 SMART+ TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
200Hz
-
MCI
800. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Ultra Luminance Technology
Yes
-
ColourPrime (Wide Colour Gamut)
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (2 Glasses)
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
harman/kardon® design
-
Sound Channels
Stereo (3-way, 6 speakers)
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Audio Output
60W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart+ TV Operating System
webOS 2.0
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL 3.0)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40GB) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 16GB total.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible (LG TV Plus' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)
-
My Programmes
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Smart Share (DLNA)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
4K Ultra HD Streaming
Yes (Youtube, Netflix) (Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply.)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (HDMI Ports 1 and 2 support HDCP 2.2 and 60fps @ 2160p.)
-
USB Input
Yes (3)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1236mm x 773mm x 240mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1236mm x 722mm x 48mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
29.6kg (25.5kg)
-
VESA Size
300mm x 300mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
Energy Star Rating
4½ Stars
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
3D
Yes
