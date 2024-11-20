We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Twin HD Recorder / Blu-ray Disc™ Combo
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD Dual Layer
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Mpeg4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes (H.264)
-
MKV
Yes
-
SMPTE VC-1
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
HARD DRIVE
-
Hard Drive Capacity
250GB
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcast Decoding
MPEG2HD/MPEG4HD
-
Number of Tuners
2
-
Digital/Analogue Conversion
148MHz/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60/50Hz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
BD Live 2.0
Yes
-
Bonus View (profile 1.1)
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)⁴
Yes
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Online Firmware Update
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
802.11n
-
DLNA/CIFS (Streaming Only)
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
1
HDD RECORDING SYSTEM
-
No. timer recordings per month
32
-
EPG Recording
Yes
-
Simultaneous record and play
Yes
-
4 Hour Time Shift
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Video Out (Composite)
1
-
Video Out (Component)
1
-
Video Out (HDMI)
1
-
Audio Out (Audio Left/Right)
1
-
Audio Out (Coaxial)
1
-
Audio Out (HDMI)
1
-
Ethernet
1
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Yes (1)
DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Copy USB to HDD
Yes
-
Copy HDD to USB
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
Nero Media Home 4 Software Disc
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
430x55x295mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
