Twin HD Tuner DVD Recorder
All Spec
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
DivX
Yes
-
SMPTE VC-1
Yes
-
MPEG-2
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL) / NTSC
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 56mm x 284mm
TUNER
-
Broadcast Decoding
DVB-T (MPEG2/4 HD)
-
Number of Tuners
2
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
LPCM
Yes
-
DTS
Yes (Pass Through)
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes (Decoding)
-
WMA/ACC
Yes (Decoding)
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3
Yes (Decoding)
HARD DRIVE
-
Hard Drive Capacity
500GB
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
AV Input Recording
PAL
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (Up to 1080p) Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
-
EPG (SI - 8 day)
Yes
-
USB Plus
Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)
-
External Hard Drive Recording
Yes (NTFS)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
HDD RECORDING SYSTEM
-
No. timer recordings per month
30
-
EPG Recording
Yes
-
Simultaneous record and play
Yes
-
Time Shift¹
Yes (Maximum 1.5 hours)
-
Subtitle Recording
Yes
-
Internal HDD Max Recording Time
HD (20Mbps) 50 hrs, SD (4Mbps) 250hrs
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Out
Yes (1)
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Yes (1)
-
AV (Composite) Output
Yes (1)
DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Dubbing internal HDD to DVD
Yes
-
Copy Int.HDD to Ext.HDD
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
AV Cable
Yes
-
RF Cable
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
DISC RECORDING CAPABILITY
-
DVD + R (DL)
4x, 8x
-
DVD ± RW
4x, 8x, 16x
-
DVD ± R
8x, 16x
GENERAL
-
Recording to DVD
Yes
