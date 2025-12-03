All Washer Dryers

LG washing machines deliver a powerful, yet gentle wash for your clothes. Featuring innovative inverter direct drive technology, steam cycles and ezDispense® auto-dosing, to take your laundry to the next level. Make laundry day easier with LG. LG is proud to have been awarded CHOICE as Australia's best top load washer brand 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Our versatile range of washing machines includes top loader machines, front loader machines and washer and dryer combos in small and large capacities ranging from a smaller 7.5kg, through to 10kg, 12kg and even 19kg so that you can find the perfect washer to suit your needs for more efficient laundry days. Browse the full collection of washing machines to learn more.