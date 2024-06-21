LG AMPLIFIES THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF 'LIFE'S GOOD' CAMPAIGN WITH GLOBAL SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE

Company’s ‘Optimism your feed’ Playlist Garners 1.2 Billion Views in Just Three Weeks

HONG KONG, June. 21, 2024 — LG Electronics has launched a global social media challenge to amplify its brand promise of ‘Life’s Good’ by encouraging customers worldwide to create and share moments of everyday optimism on their social media feeds. Running across TikTok and Instagram, the challenge encourages participants to foster a more positive environment on their social media feeds by posting optimistic moments and selfies featuring the “finger heart” gesture – a popular symbol among K-pop idols created by forming a mini heart with the index finger and thumb – using the hashtags #Lifesgood and #Optimismyourfeed.

“LG is committed to delivering on its promise of ‘Life’s Good. This social media challenge aims to uncover and share what ‘Life’s Good’ means to our customers,” said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG’s Brand Management Division. “We believe there is real power in approaching life with an optimistic attitude, and our Optimism your feed campaign’s social media challenge is all about embracing the opportunity to inspire more positive activities in the virtual and real world.”

The social media challenge is part of LG’s ‘Optimism your feed’ campaign and follows the launch last month of LG’s Optimism your feed playlist – a collection of original content that, when interacted with, will pull more optimistic content into your feed. Created in collaboration with global influencers known for their positive impact, the playlist offers users the opportunity to experience more uplifting and encouraging posts. Within just three weeks of its release on TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms, the playlist has garnered over 1.2 billion views. It has resonated with viewers worldwide, prompting comments about their eagerness to participate and positively influence their algorithms.

The social media challenge invites users around the world to join influencers including Tina Choi, Victoria Browne, Josh Harmon, Team1llusion, Lenna Vivas and Samuel Weidenhofer in spreading optimism across social media feeds. In just four days, around 21,000 users have already joined the movement to share their optimistic moments.

Meanwhile, LG has also launched an offline campaign event called ‘Optimism your day,’ which will run till early July. Continuing from last year, a truck adorned with the company’s ‘Life’s Good’ brand slogan is scheduled to tour the 11 business sites in Korea. The truck features a large LED display that plays ‘Life’s Good’ campaign videos and showcases positivity slogans shared by LG employees worldwide. LG believes in spreading the campaign’s message of optimism to employees as well as the outside world.

“We are all brand ambassadors of LG,” said CEO William Cho. “If each of us starts brightening our surroundings one step at a time, I believe LG will one day become a company that truly radiates positivity, helping to create better lives and a better world.”

More details about Life’s Good campaign can be found on the campaign page at www.lg.com/lifesgood.