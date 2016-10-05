We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
超纖薄LG gram筆記型電腦輕盈登場 15.6吋大螢幕機身僅重不到1kg
機身更輕，螢幕更大
誰說追求大螢幕享受就要與重量妥協？LG gram 15 擁有15.6吋螢幕，但機身僅重980g，同時滿足用家對大螢幕與便攜性的追求。LG gram 15 僅0.7吋厚的機身以鎂合金製成，既纖巧又耐用，真正可以隨身隨行。
LG gram 系列筆記型電腦採用IPS全高清螢幕，提升色彩精確度，讓用家在不同角度都能享受細緻逼真的影像。螢幕配合纖幼邊框，讓整體設計更簡潔俐落，帶來更賞心悅目的視覺享受 。LG gram 15 更特設閱讀模式及電影模式，自動調節螢幕的亮度及色彩顯示，體貼用家所需。
強勁效能滿足工作娛樂所需
LG gram 15配備Intel® Core™ i7 處理器[1]，並配備高達8GB 記憶體，為用家帶來強勁超卓的效能表現。其USB-C連接埠可即時傳送數據及4K影像，並同時為其他裝置充電，取代雜亂的連接線。LG gram 系列筆記型電腦採用DTS 音效系統設計及內置 Cirrus Logic DAC (Digital Analog Converter) ，提供更清晰細膩音質，用家無論邊工作邊聽歌或進行視像會議，都能獲得出色的體驗。
LG gram 系列亦為用家加入貼心實用的設計，包括隨開即用功能 (Instant Booting)，揭開LG gram 便瞬即從睡眠或休眠模式中恢復啟動，省卻冗長的重新啟動時間。另外，其鍵盤連獨立數字鍵盤，符合人體工學設計，為用家提供更便捷舒適的體驗，提升工作效率。
LG gram在年初的國際消費電子展 (CES) 上獲大會頒發2016年創新獎，產品設計效能廣受好評。LG gram 系列筆記型電腦即將於各大特約經銷商公開發售。
