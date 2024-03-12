About Cookies on This Site

451L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

451L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

M461MC19

451L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

(0)
正面 LG M461MC19
提供 10 年壓縮機保養
智能變頻壓縮機

提供 10 年壓縮機保養

智能變頻壓縮機可調節壓縮機運轉速度，因應當下所需而產生適當的冷凍量。因此更慳電、耐用及寧靜 。壓縮機備有 10 年零件保養*。

*智能變頻壓縮機 10 年保養(只限零件)。
**10年壓縮機保養服務 - 此服務只包括壓縮機保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。

提升冷藏速度同時均勻製冷
DoorCooling ™ 機門送風

提升冷藏速度同時均勻製冷

雪櫃前方的通氣孔有助維持溫度水平，確保食物保鮮。關上櫃門後 15 秒立即開始於邊門送風。
食物更加持久保鮮
LINEARCooling™

食物更加持久保鮮

LG 智能變頻式壓縮機減少溫度波動，有助確保食物更加持久保鮮，外觀與味道均新鮮宜人。

食物更加持久保鮮

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-3-LinearCooling-Desktop

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-4-LinearCooling-Desktop

調整濕度 達至最佳濕度水平
FRESHBalancer™

調整濕度 達至最佳濕度水平

FRESHBalancer™ 有助鎖緊水份，同時設有自由控制功能，應您設定的模式為蔬果維持最佳濕度水平。
令您的廚房更便利

令您的廚房更便利

透過摺疊式層架及雙層摺疊架輕鬆為食物分類，把廚房整理得井井有條。
摺疊式層架

摺疊式層架

貯藏高身的物品時可拉起層架以調整貯存空間，輕鬆貯藏大型及高身物品。
大容量冷藏格

大容量冷藏格

可放置更多需冷藏的食物，滿足冷凍食物所需。
遙距控制雪櫃
ThinQ™

遙距控制雪櫃

透過 LG ThinQ™ 應用程式，即可遙距調整溫度，讓雪櫃為迎接您新購的食物做好準備。*

*LG ThinQ™ 應用程式適用於 Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) 或更新版本或 iOS 8 或更新版本的兼容智能手機。需要手機及家居 Wi-Fi 數據連接。
*產品圖片可能有別於實際產品。

設計精巧

設計精巧

採用了簡約設計，美觀而實用。
立即縱享富簡約美又實用的廚房體驗。
總結

列印
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）
700 x 1850 x 700
能源效益等級
一級能源標籤
淨容量
451L
壓縮機類型
智能變頻式壓縮機

主要規格

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • 能源效益等級

    一級能源標籤

  • 壓縮機類型

    智能變頻式壓縮機

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

所有規格

基本規格

  • 能源效益等級

    一級能源標籤

控制與顯示

  • 櫃門警報

  • 快速製冷

尺寸與重量

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • 產品重量（千克）

    86

功能

  • 機門送風+

材質與飾面

  • 手柄類型

    隱藏式手柄

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    智能變頻式壓縮機

雪櫃冰格

  • 冰箱燈

    LED

  • 層架_強化玻璃

  • 蔬果盒

    1

  • 蔬果盒（蔬果保濕平衡）

    1

  • 層架_摺疊

    1

智能科技

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

冰箱冰格

  • 抽屜_冰箱

    3

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

