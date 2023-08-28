We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
服務中心辦公時間變更
08/28/2023
從2023年9月4日(星期一)起，服務中心"Evergrand Technologies Ltd"辦公時間變更。
新辦公時間：
星期一至六 10:00-12:30, 13:30-17:30 (午饍時段 12:30-13:30)
星期日及公眾假期休息
- PREVIOUS
暫停客戶服務熱線 20/07/2023
-
LG Electronics 服務的私隱政策更新（2023年9月15日） 30/08/2023
https://www.lg.com/hk/support/announcement/HKNTC20230829154121/ isCopied
paste