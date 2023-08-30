We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics 服務的私隱政策更新（2023年9月15日）
08/30/2023
有關更新LG Electronics服務。
我們衷心感謝客戶使用LG Electronics服務。
我們現正更新《私隱政策》並將於【2023年9月15日】起生效。
您可以在此處閱讀我們的《私隱權政策》之更新版本。
主要更新內容：
- 更新內容包括我們透過我們的產品、LGE 服務和您的本地網站所收集的個人資料、我們如何使用資料，以及我們如何在 LGE 集團成員及服務供應商之間分享及處理資料
下一步:
您將獲邀接受我們自【2023年9月15日】起生效的《私隱政策》之更新版本。
如果您不同意這些更改，可以隨時終止您的 LG 帳戶。
感謝您繼續使用LG Electronics服務。
