[說明]AccuWeather服務終止說明

09/24/2024
首先，我們對一直以來支持LG電子移動產品的各位顧客表達誠摯的感謝。

也向您傳達LG電子的手機業務終止服務將於2024年12月27日結束此消息。

 

 *.服務終止對象 : AccuWeather

 

 *.對象類型 : LG電子移動全部產品

 

 *.終止日期 : 2024年12月27日 00:00時[韓國時間，GMT+9]

 

 *.服務終止後 :

 - 由於APP功能合作方停止提供訊息，AccuWeather服務無法使用，請諒解。

 - 鎖定畫面(Lock Screen)中提供天氣資訊的功能無法使用。

 - 如果您需要天氣資訊服務，可在應用程式商店下載相關軟體。

 - 在提供服務過程中收集的個人資訊將在服務終止後立即銷毀。

 但，根據相關法令的規定及公司內部方針需要保存個人資料時，將依照相關法令的規定及公司內部方針在規定時間內妥善保管個人資訊。

 

謝謝

