藍光播放器/藍光家庭影院系統 Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG 服務終止通知。
我們感謝客戶對 LG 電子產品的支持。
我們現通知閣下本公司將不再支援 LG Electronics 藍光播放器/藍光家庭影院系統的 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 服務。
終止服務包括：Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG
- 受影響型號：於 2010 至 2014 年間推出並具備 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID eyeQ EPG 功能的藍光播放器/藍光家庭影院系統。
- 服務終止日期：2024 年 12 月 31 日
- 服務終止後：請注意，由於合作公司已決定
終止為 LG 藍光播放器/藍光家庭影院系統提供 Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG 服務的資訊，因此無法使用服務。
免責聲明：上述功能將於 2025 年 1 月 1 日起停止運作，即使用戶手冊及/或 LG.COM 服務說明中另有記載，服務終止仍有效力。
