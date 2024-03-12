65'' LG QNED81 TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
主要規格
-
顯示類型
4K QNED
-
刷新率
120Hz Native
-
寬色域技術
Nano Color Pro
-
影像處理器
α7 Gen5 AI 4K 處理器
-
HDR
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
支援
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1452 x 839 x 44.3
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
24.5
所有規格
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
顯示類型
4K QNED
-
解像度
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
背光技術
Edge
-
刷新率
120Hz Native
-
寬色域技術
Nano Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
影像處理器
α7 Gen5 AI 4K 處理器
-
人工智能影像
AI Picture Pro
-
人工智能倍線技術
AI 4K Upscaling
-
動態色調配對
支援
-
人工智能影像識別
支援 (SDR/HDR)
-
人工智能亮度控制
支援
-
HDR
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
支援
-
高幀率影像
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
調光技術
全陣列背光控光
-
流暢畫面
Motion Pro
-
影像模式
9 (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
支援
-
HGIG 模式
支援
-
電競界面
支援 (遊戲界面)
-
ALLM (自動低延遲模式)
支援
-
VRR (可變刷新率)
支援
SMART TV
-
Apple Homekit
支援
-
Apple Airplay2
支援
-
Art Gallery
支援
-
系統
webOS 22
-
賽事提醒
支援
-
家庭設定
支援
-
ThinQ
支援
-
智能家電界面
支援
-
USB 鏡頭連接
支援
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
支援
-
Gray Scale
支援
-
Invert Colors
支援
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1452 x 839 x 44.3
-
機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1452 x 911 x 336
-
包裝盒尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1600 x 1070 x 203
-
檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)
831 x 336
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
24.5
-
機身連座檯架重量 (kg)
26.2
-
連包裝盒重量 (kg)
33.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI 聲學調音
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
專業清晰語音
支援
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
支援
-
電視聲音模式分享
支援
-
聲音同步輸出
支援
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
支援 (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
支援
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea