榮獲諾貝爾獎的石墨烯
石墨烯於 2010 年獲得諾貝爾物理學獎。這種開創性的物料是第一種被真正分離出的二維 (2D) 材料，由排列成六邊形晶格的單層碳原子組成。
石墨烯激發
物理學及工業發展的創新
石墨烯是一種單原子厚度的碳原子薄膜，是迄今為止所發現的最輕、最強、最柔韌的材料。其卓越的特性為物理學開闢了全新視野，並正在商業化及應用於各種高科技領域。
石墨烯驅動單元
更新、更輕、更強。
T90S 耳機振膜以純石墨烯製作，在逼真音效和輕巧設計間取得完美平衡，達到高級音響的標準。石墨烯捕捉每一個細微之處，提供清晰的高音、豐富的中音和深沉的低音。音效自然均衡，讓你細聽以前從未注意到的細節。