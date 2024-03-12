About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

顯示六邊形圖案的圖像。圖像的前面寫著「極致物料『石墨烯』」這句話。

圖像顯示振膜物料發展的簡要歷史。從左邊開始，首先展示了留聲機。接著是收音機，然後是卡式錄音帶播放器、便攜式喇叭和高級喇叭。在右側，LG TONE Free T90S 耳機在聚光燈下展現。在產品圖片下方顯示了振膜物料的圖標。由左至右：紙質、金屬、塑膠、合成纖維、克維拉、複合物料、陶瓷、鑽石和石墨烯。

邁向石墨烯振膜的旅程

一項獲得諾貝爾獎的發現重新定義了音質提升的可能性。石墨烯振膜的面世標誌著聲學上歷史性的重大躍進。

榮獲諾貝爾獎的石墨烯

石墨烯於 2010 年獲得諾貝爾物理學獎。這種開創性的物料是第一種被真正分離出的二維 (2D) 材料，由排列成六邊形晶格的單層碳原子組成。

石墨烯激發
物理學及工業發展的創新

石墨烯是一種單原子厚度的碳原子薄膜，是迄今為止所發現的最輕、最強、最柔韌的材料。其卓越的特性為物理學開闢了全新視野，並正在商業化及應用於各種高科技領域。

圖像顯示黑色背景下的六邊形圖案。當您向下捲動頁面時，會看到一幅文字圖像，上面寫著：「享受石墨烯帶來的流暢、豐富和清晰聲音。」
圖像顯示黑色背景下的六邊形圖案。當您向下捲動頁面時，會看到一幅文字圖像，上面寫著：「享受石墨烯帶來的流暢、豐富和清晰聲音。」

石墨烯驅動單元
更新、更輕、更強。

T90S 耳機振膜以純石墨烯製作，在逼真音效和輕巧設計間取得完美平衡，達到高級音響的標準。石墨烯捕捉每一個細微之處，提供清晰的高音、豐富的中音和深沉的低音。音效自然均衡，讓你細聽以前從未注意到的細節。

黑白影像顯示一位女士正在使用 LG TONE Free T90S 欣賞音樂。

LG TONE Free
 因石墨烯而更出色

體驗精準音效。LG TONE Free 的石墨烯振膜使其成為我們迄今為止最輕巧、清晰的耳機。戴上它們的那一刻，您便能感受到截然不同之處。

LG TONE Free<br> 因石墨烯而更出色 返回 T90S