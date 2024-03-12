LG xboom Buds，啟發自 will.i.am

About Cookies on This Site

BUDS
  • LG xboom Buds 耳機分開的充電盒後視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 內有耳機的充電盒後視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 正視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 耳機正視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 耳機後視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 不同角度的後視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 後視和正視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 後視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 充電盒正視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 充電盒頂視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 頂視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 充電盒頂視圖
  • LG xboom Buds 耳機分開的正視圖
主要功能

  • 石墨烯單元
  • Auracast
  • 配搭 gram
  • xboom Buds 應用程式
更多
will.i.am 穿著白色服裝，戴著太陽眼鏡，面朝右側，用左手食指指著耳機。

啟發自 will.i.am 的 LG xboom Buds

隆重介紹與 will.i.am 合作推出的全新 xboom Buds。體驗以獨特風格呈現的頂級音效。

xboom buds 的充電盒完全打開，上面懸浮著兩個耳機。

will.i.am 擔任 LG xboom Buds 的體驗設計師

LG 委任 will.i.am 重新定義 xboom 品牌，以全新的音效風格提升聆聽體驗。will.i.am 作為九次格林美獎得主，無疑是流行文化的代表人物。他也是人工智能先驅，曾擔任 Intel 的創意總監 (Director of Creative Innovation)，同時亦為人工智能廣播平台 RAiDiO.FYI 的創辦人。「xboom by will.i.am」全系列經由 will.i.am 作專業改良，帶來更平衡的音效和更溫暖的音色。憑藉在音樂和技術方面的專業知識，will.i.am 對 xboom Buds 進行微調，帶來無與倫比的音效和通話質素。

在上圖中，will.i.am 穿著紅色背心在錄音室工作，盯著面前的螢幕。在下圖中，will.i.am 亦在工作室工作，盯著螢幕上的綠色視窗。

全新 xboom Buds，煥然一新

在左上方，will.i.am 的背面一直看向左側，戴著太陽眼鏡，用食指指著耳朵裡的耳機。在右上方有兩個白色耳機的影像停留。在左中間，will.i.am 的肖像圖面向正面，戴著耳機、帽子和太陽眼鏡。在右中間，will.i.am 的另一張肖像圖，同樣戴著耳機、帽子和太陽眼鏡。下圖為 will.i.am 手中的 xboom Buds，耳機放在盒內。

革命性物料帶來更豐富、清晰的音效

如紙般輕巧、如金屬般堅硬。由頂尖物料石墨烯製成的驅動單元可提供媲美高階喇叭的純淨音質。

*石墨烯驅動單元採用石墨烯塗層的振膜。

卓越音效的核心

探索由終極音效物料石墨烯製作的驅動單元。

有關頂尖物料石墨烯

戴上耳機，噪音消失

xboom Buds 具備升級抗噪功能，能有效消除汽車噪音和輪胎與路面摩擦產生的噪音。體驗穿透雜訊的清晰音效。

白色耳機置於中央，聲波從左至右穿過耳機，顯示環境噪音與 ANC 的對比

xboom Buds 針對低頻噪音卓越的
降噪表現

比較 xboom Buds 與其他品牌在低頻噪音降噪表現。

圖表顯示 3 個不同品牌的低頻噪音降低程度：LG xboom Buds、A 品牌及 B 品牌。

*圖表根據 LG 內部測試的結果繪製

**ANC 衰減平均值範圍為 100Hz 至 900Hz

***xboom Buds 有效減弱 1kHz 以下的低頻噪音，例如汽車引擎和輪胎與路面摩擦所產生的噪音

3 個麥克風提供清晰通話效果

麥克風可過濾您通話時的背景噪音。兩個波束成形麥克風可偵測並專注於你的聲音，確保對話清晰可聽。

一對白色 xboom Buds 用於說明它有 3 個麥克風。

xboom Buds 應用程式

符合您的需求

在專為 xboom Buds 設計的專屬應用程式上調整耳機設定。可透過 EQ 設定等功能進行調整以符合您的需求。應用程式支援 iOS、Android 和 LG gram 的 Windows。

手機上 xboom Buds 應用程式的主畫面。左邊是同一應用程式的音效調整功能 UI 圖像，右邊分別是觸控功能和尋找我的耳機功能 UI 圖像。

Auracast

支援 Auracast 功能的 xboom Buds 開創公共音訊體驗的先河

透過 xboom Buds 體驗新一代藍牙技術 -  Auracast。從無數的串流中收聽您所選擇的音訊。在博物館加入語音導賞，或在機場等人潮洶湧的地方選擇您喜愛的音訊串流。

在上圖中，一位導賞員正帶領 3 個人參觀，而他們都戴著 xboom Buds。下圖是在機場裡，螢幕上有航班資訊，一個人正在使用 xboom Buds 收聽資訊。

Auracast 助手

可在任意裝置上使用 Auracast

xboom Buds 支援 Auracast 助手功能。透過專屬的 xboom Buds 應用程式，您甚至可以在原本不支援 Auracast 的裝置上體驗 Auracast。適用於任何品牌的手機。

中間是一部手機，顯示 xboom Buds 應用程式的各種功能列表，手機旁邊是平板電腦、手提電腦和其他裝置的圖片。

連接性

xboom Buds 完美配搭 LG gram

xboom Buds 可與 LG gram 無縫配合，發揮極佳的協同效應。即時連線後，您可馬上透過 LG gram 控制您的耳機。

一部白色手提電腦 LG gram 在中間處於開啟狀態，右下方顯示 xboom Buds 應用程式的連接畫面。在手提電腦旁邊放置一個配有耳機的白色 xboom Buds 充電盒，兩者之間畫了一個「連接」標誌。

互補連接

在初始配對後的連接中，透過彈出式視窗和顯示屏顯示連線狀態。快速、無障礙的連接可提高生產力。

即時進行音效調整

透過為 LG gram 開發的應用程式即時調節您的 xboom Buds。您可直接在屏幕上操控 ANC 和 EQ 等設定，而無需中斷正欣賞的內容。

配色設計

以一貫的黑白配色設計，讓您的風格更加完整。

耳翼設計

保持貼合的耳翼

我們全新的耳翼設計可提供穩固又舒適的貼合效果。戴上耳機享受散步的樂趣。

一個人的左耳戴上一隻白色 xboom Buds。耳機上方有一個雙向箭咀。

電池使用時間

播放時間長達 30 小時

xboom Buds 的電池續航力會讓您感到驚訝。可連續聆聽長達 10 小時，而在每次聆聽間以充電盒充電，則可聆聽長達 30 小時。

*當 ANC 功能開啟時，可連續聆聽 7.5 小時，以充電盒充電則為 24 小時。

防水防汗

不受潮濕影響

運動時或在潮濕的天氣中享受無間斷音樂。xboom Buds 防水等級達 IPX4，可防止汗水與濕氣進入。

列印

主要規格

  • 主動式降噪 (ANC)

  • 單元體積

    10Φ

  • 防水/防濺

    IPX4

所有規格

喇叭

  • 單元體積

    10Φ

  • 單元種類

    Dynamic

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOUND SOLUTION

  • 主動式降噪 (ANC)

  • 環境模式

  • 麥克風數量

    6

EQ

  • 自訂 EQ

  • LG EQ

音頻編解碼器

  • AAC

  • SBC

連接性

  • BLE

  • Google 快速配對

  • 藍牙版本

    5.4

  • Auracast

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

電量 (小時)

  • 耳機 (關閉 ANC)

    10

  • 總共 (耳機+充電盒)

    30

充電時間 (小時)

  • 充電盒

    2.5

  • 耳機

    1

方使性

  • 快速充電

  • Multi-Paring

  • 語音控制 (Google 助理, Siri)

  • 防水/防濺

    IPX4

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Multi-Point

  • USB-C type Charging Port

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 充電盒

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

  • 耳機

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

重量

  • 充電盒淨重

    36.0 g

  • 產品淨重

    5.3 g

配件

  • 耳掛式

  • 矽膠耳塞

  • 快速設定指南

  • 安全及保養

