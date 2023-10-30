Are VRF Systems Apt for Cooling Your Office Space?

1. Quiet operations

For heating and cooling office spaces, one desires an HVAC system that produces minimal noise. It would prevent disturbances, so the employees don’t experience challenges while focusing on their work. The VRF systems fulfil this requirement. In these units, the loud condenser is set up outside the building or mechanical room. Besides, the air handlers are also smaller and quieter than the ones with a large central unit and bulky ductwork.

2. Consistent comfort

The VRF systems are unique as they use compressor units that have the ability to accurately identify the requirements of every zone. After this, they send the precise amount of refrigerant to each indoor unit. This accurate flow is beneficial as it helps avoid hot spots. Consistent comfort enhances employee productivity and makes VRF systems apt for offices.

3. Ease of installation

Another reason to opt for a VRF system is its compact size and flexibility. Many commercial buildings are cramped for space and do not have enough area for a large maintenance room. Since the VRF units do not need service shafts, distribution fans, or hefty pipes to circulate fluids or water pumps, they are appropriate for cooling offices. Also, these systems are easier to install and do not occupy much physical floor area.

4. Flexibility

The VRF units can work with a wide range of indoor units, including split, 4-way cassette, 1-way cassette, duct, and AHU. This allows the user to select from different indoor units as per requirements and aesthetics without compromising cooling.

5. Heat and cool zones

Another benefit of using VRF systems is their dual functioning. These units can simultaneously heat and cool different zones to meet the demands of several rooms. The VRF systems are designed to use the heat captured during the cooling process. They redistribute this excess heat to warm another zone inside the building.

Also, as we know different rooms in a building have distinct heating and cooling demands. The VRF systems can easily accommodate these requirements.

6. Reduced breakdowns

We all wish for an HVAC system that experiences reduced breakdowns. We don’t want to be left with a malfunctioning AC during summers and collapsed furnaces during winters. And, with VRF units, this can be ensured.

Since these systems have alternative operational sequences and run under partial load conditions, the overall operation time is divided. This also means even load distribution. All this contributes to reduced failures and no power surges.

7. Smart technology

The VRF HVAC systems are recommended for office settings as they use state-of-the-art controls to set temperature. These units can be run using a mobile device and promise maximum convenience. Besides, VRF systems are advanced because they can track the unit’s conditions to send maintenance alerts. It helps ensure excellent performance throughout the year.