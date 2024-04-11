We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1 way cassette features
Slim & Compact indoor unit
Slim indoor unit provides flexibility of installation in the narrow ceiling space.
Slim & Compact Indoor unit1
Reddot award winning design enhances aesthetics
Compact panel with a beautiful design improves the aesthetics of the indoor space.
Reddot award winning design enhances aesthetics1
* Year 2016 & 2022.
Even air distribution
Auto Up/ Down/ Left/ Right control provides even Air Distribution.
Even Air Distribution1
Higher comfort
By selecting the wind direction, the occupant can easily achieve the preferred cooling comfort.
Higher Comfort1
6-step vane control
There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.
6-Step Vane Control1
Air purification*
Experience Amazing Cooling with Purified Air.
Air Purification1
*Air Purification is an optional feature and comes with 3 Step or 5 Step Filteration for selected kit models.