Ceiling mounted cassette

LG's Ceiling Mounted Cassette maximises the indoor aesthetics with comfortable environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_01_1523420157249

Ceiling mounted cassette

Maximizing the indoor aesthetics with comfortable environment

Features Line up
Features
*Certification Air Conditioner, the Korea Air Cleaning Association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.

Dust is filtered through four step filters and turned into clean wind.

*Air Purification is an optional feature and comes with 3 Step or 5 Step Filteration for selected  kit models.

Real-time air quality monitoring

Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone

Convenient attachment and detachment

Easier installation by attachment to the indoor unit body.

Compact design & Size

New 4 Way Cassette panel adapted unibody shape. Its panel size is fit into the ceiling tile. Moreover, the indoor unit with slim and compact dimensions has reduced the restriction which enables successful installation in various spaces.

Auto elevation grille

Auto Elevation Grille allows easy filter cleaning with 4-point support structure, auto leveling and auto stop detection features and memory located at user’s level.

Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_04_1523420281306

Independent vane control

The independent vane operation feature uses separate motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.

6-step vane control

There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.

Minimized height

The height of 1 Way Cassette is 132mm, making it the ideal solution for installation in limited space.

Flexible installation

The access for inspection at 1 Way Cassette does not require additional ducted space making the installation environment uncomplicated.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette Line Up

