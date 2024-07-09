About Cookies on This Site

LG 3.7 CU FT Standard Capacity Frontload Washer (Silver)

LG 3.7 CU FT Standard Capacity Frontload Washer (Silver)

CWG27MDOHS

LG 3.7 CU FT Standard Capacity Frontload Washer (Silver)

LG CWG27MDOHS commercial washer front view
Commercial Washer Video
Commercial Washer

Introducing Your Business Partner

Technology Beyond Innovation
Durability

Technology Beyond Innovation

LG is committed to developing durable machines for your business.
Inverter Direct Drive™

Excellent Durability & Reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive™ drums on LG Commercial Laundry machines are directly attached to the motor, making it durable and reliable for years to come. Thanks to a fewer number of parts, these machines also need fewer repairs.
Multi Heat Treatment

Fewer Replacements & Repair Expenses

Multi Heat Treatment improves durability and resists against gradual abrasion. LG washing machines enjoy extended operating life and less repairs, helping your business save costs.

*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.

Premium Powder Coating

Resistance to Contamination & Rust

Premium Powder Coating provides the same durability as car paint, which does not rust easily and extends product lifetime. The coating also helps resist scratches and contamination that frequently occur in communal washing machines.

*Performance may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.

Powerful
Performance & Efficiency

Powerful & Cost-Saving

Increase revenue and customer satisfaction with LG.
Qualified Energy Star

Drive Success by Saving More

Reduce energy and water consumption while increasing efficiency. According to Energy Star standards, LG Commercial Laundry machines save more energy and water than other products in their category.

Qualified Energy Star

*Based on Department of Energy standards; Applicable to North American models.

Gyro Balancing System

Low Noise and Less Vibration

The noise and vibration emitted by LG Commercial Laundry machines are low enough for people to focus on other tasks while they wait. Create a pleasant environment that can meet the needs of various customers.

*Noise levels may vary based on machine settings & other factors.

Atomizing & Twin Spray

Save Time and Keep Up with Your Busy Schedule

Twin Spray rinses your clothes non-stop while spinning, resulting in a speedier wash and higher customer rotation rate. Atomizing Spray also sprays water on the door, so you don't have to clean excess suds off the door glass.

*The depicted image is intended for promotional purposes only.

10° Tilted Drum

High Performance with Less Water Consumption

The specially-engineered 10° slope drum enables washing machine to use less water because it more puts the laundry into the water without sacrificing superior washing performance. Don't compromise washing result to save your cost.
Convenience
Convenience

Efficient System & Easy Maintenance

Easy and hygienic management so you can focus on your business.
Tub Cleaning System

Cleaner Tubs for Cleaner Laundry

Dirty tubs that are used for long periods of time can affect laundry performance. The Tub Cleaning System keeps the tub hygienic and clean* for the many people who use the washing machine.

*Cleanliness may vary based on tub clean cycles & cleaning agents.

Auto Dosing System

Easy Detergent Management

The Auto Dosing System supplies uniform amounts of detergent, bleach, and softener for every cycle.

*Dosing performance may vary depending on the pump specs.

Smarter Convenience

A Smarter Washing Machine

Quickly check the laundry status, monitor the usage patterns, and product errors through LG Smart Solution anytime and anywhere. Easily interact with it and operate remotely while enjoying the latest innovations.

Smarter Convenience

*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.

SUMMARY

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 983 x 770
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 983 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    88.9

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

FEATURES

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.