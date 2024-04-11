About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

16U70R-G.AH56A2

LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 Front view

Lightweight Laptop with Large Screen

LG UltraPC 16U70R with powerful performance supports multitasking, and also lightweight body enhances portability.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 LG UltraPC 16U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 16:10 Large Screen allows you to see more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio.

16:10 Aspect Ratio

The 16:10 aspect ratio displays an 11% larger screen than the 16:9 ratio which helps to elevate your productivity by reducing scrolling.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 It shows a display of UltraPC without screen reflecting.


Anti-glare Screen

Less Reflection, Less Interference

The anti-glare IPS display prevents screen reflections, so you can enjoy a bright and vivid view during the day or while outdoors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 Windows 11 user interface

Adopted New Windows 11

Windows 11 supports tasks requiring high performance such as multi-tasking, gaming, and creating content.

*LG UltraPC 16U70R has installed Windows 11 Home Edition (64bit).

Powerful AMD CPU

LG UltraPC 16U70R with AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors supports multi-tasking with powerful performance.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 AMD Radeon™ Graphics provides video editing smoothly.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

With high-performance graphics, detailed work of photo and video editing, as well as high-definition video viewing and games, can be performed smoothly.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 It shows that many works is under operation with UltraPC.

LPDDR4x Dual Channel Memory & Dual NVMe SSD

The fast data transmission speed of LPDDR4x 4266MHz memory and Dual NVMe SSD helps you experience fast performance even when running high-end programs on the PC.

*The actual performance will vary from the model and running programs.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 LG laptop offers 16(40.64cm) Screen and 1,600g light-weight body.

16(40.64cm) Screen & 1,600g

Slim, Thin & Lightweight

LG UltraPC is engineered to increase your productivity while remaining a lightweight body. Also, its stylish design with a thin bezel brings an immersive experience by reducing distraction.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

 

Attention Sensing

LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Smart Pointer by AI Technology

Digital Wellness

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 The image shows the features of Mirametrix®.

Privacy is Your Right

Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.

Your Face Controls the Screen

Work conveniently with face and gaze tracking through:
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.

LG UltraPC Cares

Smart functions that put your well-being first.
- Smart Player: Pauses media in your absence.
- Posture Warning: Detects and alerts you on your bad posture.
- 20-20-20: Alerts you to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of continuous working.

For Videoconferencing

- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside the presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 72Wh Battery with high capacity helps you can keep working outside the office.

72Wh Battery with High Capacity

LG UltraPC offers a 72Wh battery with high capacity. So it helps you can keep working outside the office during your working hours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various Ports

USB Type-C™, standard HDMI, USB-A, and Micro SD slots, can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 It shows the side part of the UltraPC.

DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra is truly immersive 3D audio rendering over Speakers and Headphones, providing a rich, realistic, and powerful sound experience.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 16U70R-G.AH56A2 It shows that the data is being migrated from the previous laptop to UltraPC.

PCmover Professional

It migrates all your files, settings, and user profiles from your old PC to your new LG UltraPC easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    AMD Radeon™ Graphics

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon™ 5 Graphics

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    16(40.6cm)

  • Size (cm)

    16(40.64cm)

  • Resolution

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    Anti-glare IPS

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45%

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR4

  • SSD

    Micro SD

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX200

  • LAN

    10/100 Mbps

  • BT

    5.1

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam

  • Audio

    HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type C

    USB 3.2 Type-C™

BATTERY

  • Battery

    Lithium Ion (72W)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

LED

  • LED

    Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3

  • weight(kg)

    1.6Kg

COLOR

  • Color

    Charcoal Grey

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.