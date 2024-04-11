We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 (27 (68.58cm) Diagonal)
*FreeSync is available when connected via HDMI or DisplayPort.
*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport .
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350cd (typ)/280cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save / Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
36W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
43W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No built-in speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
612.14 x 566.42 x 231.14 mm (Up) 612.14 x 457.2 x 231.14 mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
612.14 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
693.42 x 213.36 x 502.92 mm
-
With Stand Weight
6.21kg
-
Without Stand Weight
4.58kg
-
Shipping Weight
8.98kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
3 Year Parts and Labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
