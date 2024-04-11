About Cookies on This Site

27UL650-W

27 (68.58cm) Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 (27 (68.58cm) Diagonal)

4K UHD HDR

To more fully realize content creators' vision, this monitor is compatible with VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

CLEARER and BRIGHTER HDR

Discover a more lifelike picture with high dynamic range, which provides bolder contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the screen. This VESA DisplayHDR 400 monitor has been rated to deliver impressive peak luminance of 400 nits for undeniably spectacular highlights.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

This monitor, with 99 coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence: This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.

Radeon FreeSync™*

Radeon FreeSync™* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

*FreeSync is available when connected via HDMI or DisplayPort.

On-Screen Control

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport .

Ergonomic Stand

The sleek design of LG premium monitors is accentuated by the ArcLine stand. The smooth curve of the base provides stability, assuring dependable performance with a touch of elegance.
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    350cd (typ)/280cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save / Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    43W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    RADEON FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    612.14 x 566.42 x 231.14 mm (Up) 612.14 x 457.2 x 231.14 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    612.14 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    693.42 x 213.36 x 502.92 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    6.21kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    4.58kg

  • Shipping Weight

    8.98kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Year Parts and Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.