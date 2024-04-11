About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 27 (68.58cm) UHD 27UL850-W

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 27 (68.58cm) UHD 27UL850-W

27UL850-W

LG 27 (68.58cm) UHD 27UL850-W

The Era of UHD 4K HDR Is Now1

The Era of UHD 4K HDR Is Now

Enjoy flawless visuals and all the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

Clearer and Brighter HDR1

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

 

HDR Effect

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. Using a picture quality algorithm, it improves tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
True Colors and Wider View1

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary color accuracy, covering 99% of the sRGB color spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true color visuals.

Immersive Visual Experience1

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Visual Experience

This display is streamlined with a slim bezel on three sides, and MAXXAUDIO® further immerses you into the dazzling, lifelike visuals with enhanced audio clarity.

Unified Interface for Easy Set-up1

USB Type-C™

Unified Interface for Easy Set-up

Display Connection uses USB Type-C™ and is compatible with MacBook. With a single cable, you can simultaneously transfer 4K screen data and other data while charge a MacBook or any mobile device up to 60W.

Hardware Calibration Ready1

True Color Pro software

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the True Color Pro software, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*No calibrator included.

Radeon FreeSync™

Dynamic Action Sync

Black Stabilizer

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ Technology, you can experience seamless, fluid movement during hi-res, fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronizes and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.

Game Mode1

Customized Display for Any Game

Get the most of your Game Mode by optimizing your settings based on the game you have selected. Choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS to have the best gaming experience.

 

Game Mode1

Customized Display for Any Game

Get the most of your Game Mode by optimizing your settings based on the game you have selected. Choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS to have the best gaming experience.

Game Mode1

Customized Display for Any Game

Get the most of your Game Mode by optimizing your settings based on the game you have selected. Choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS to have the best gaming experience.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options, even pivot control, with a few simple clicks.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Ergonomic Stand

Optimal Immersion and Performance

The pivoting monitor is useful for any programs that can display vertically-oriented information or for photographic editing. The height adjustment feature also adds ergonomic convenience.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker-Output (unit)

    5W

  • Speaker-Channel

    2ch

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.2W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W(HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    613.1 x 559.5 x 234.2 mm (Up)613.1 x 449.5 x 234.2 mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    690 x 208 x 492 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.1kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    9.0kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.