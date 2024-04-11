We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.4cm) UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Large Display Immersion
27(68.4cm) IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Color & HDR
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot
Clean and Bright HDR
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomický dizajn s možnosťou nastavenia náklonu, výšky a natočenia a stojan s montážou na jedno zacvaknutie.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y21
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
68.4cm (27)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
24W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
3.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping
9.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.