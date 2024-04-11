About Cookies on This Site

27UP650-W

front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large Display Immersion

27(68.4cm) IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid Color & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
  • SDR
  • HDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding color accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP650 boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync offering Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomický dizajn s možnosťou nastavenia náklonu, výšky a natočenia a stojan s montážou na jedno zacvaknutie.

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

one-click stand for convenient installation

One Click Stand

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y21

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    68.4cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
    613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Weight with Stand

    5.6kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    9.0kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

