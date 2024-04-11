About Cookies on This Site

24(60.45cm) FHD IPS Monitor

24MK430H-B

24MK430H-B

24(60.45cm) FHD IPS Monitor

High Definition with Accurate Color1

Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with Accurate Color

1080p Full HD resolution with IPS delivers brilliant images that pop with vibrant detail from any viewing angle.

Clearer, Smoother Image1

AMD FreeSync

Clearer, Smoother Image

AMD FreeSync™ Technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 75Hz virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to bring you seamless, fluid movement during high-res, fast-paced games.

React Faster to The Action1

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide1

Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronizes and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Wall Mount

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    60cm (24)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd/m² (Typ.)
    200cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Number of Colours

    16.7M colours

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)

    HDMI (ver1.4)

  • Input (Rear)-Analogue

    D-Sub

  • Audio

    Headphone Out

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80%

ACCESSORIES

  • Included

    Power Cable, HDMI Cable

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • With stand (WxDxH)

    555mm x 182mm x 421mm

  • Without stand (WxDxH)

    555mm x 38mm x 331mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    688mm x 390mm x 124mm

  • With stand Weight (kg)

    3.1kg

  • Without stand Weight (kg)

    2.8kg

  • Packed Weight (kg)

    4.2kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    75mm x 75mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    82 kWh/year

  • Star Rating

    5 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.27W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • ErP/US EPA

    Yes

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Picture Mode, Super Resolution+, Black Level, DFC, Gamma Control,
    Colour Temperature, R/G/B Colour Control, Freesync™, Black Stabiliser,
    DAS Mode, Crosshair, Response Time Control,
    Automatic Standby, DDC/CI, HDCP (Digital Port Only,ver1.4),
    Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only), OSD Lock, OnScreen Control (2.0)

  • Stand

    Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    26W (EPA), 30W (typ.)

  • Sleep Mode

    Under 0.3W

  • Off Mode

    Under 0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

