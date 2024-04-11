We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8 (60.96cm) IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Immersive Experience
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
-
Reader Mode
Improved Visual Comfort
To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.
-
Flicker Safe**
Care for EyesFlicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
Fluid and Rapid Motion
React Faster to Opponents
Attack First in Dark
Better Aim
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y21
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
60.4 cm(24)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2745 x 0.2746 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
Yes(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
75 x 75 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
539.9 x 414.4 x 190mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
615 x 148 x 410mm
-
Weight with Stand
2.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
2.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
3.9kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
User Screw (2 EA )
-
