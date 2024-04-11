About Cookies on This Site

25 (63.50cm) FHD BL55WY Series 16:10 IPS Adjustable Computer Monitor with Flicker Safe & various interfaces

25 (63.50cm) FHD BL55WY Series 16:10 IPS Adjustable Computer Monitor with Flicker Safe & various interfaces

25BL55WY-B

25 (63.50cm) FHD BL55WY Series 16:10 IPS Adjustable Computer Monitor with Flicker Safe & various interfaces

Meet the Vertically Larger Screen1

Meet the Vertically Larger Screen

The 25(63.50cm) BL55WY series IPS monitor provides a 16:10 aspect ratio making the screen area vertically larger, delivering more productivity than conventional 16:9 displays.
View More in Previously Hidden Areas 1
View More with 16:10 Aspect Ratio

View More in Previously Hidden Areas

The 16:10 aspect ratio on the 25(63.50cm) IPS monitor allows you to view A4 size documents on a 1:1 scale. Enhance your productivity and efficiency when reading files like PDFs documents, typing documents or even retouching photographs.

IPS with sRGB 99％ (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS display monitors covers 99％ of the sRGB color spectrum. With a wider viewing angle, it is even easier to enjoy true color images.

View Actual Color1

Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

The 25(63.50cm) BL55WY IPS desktop monitor is color calibrated to help maintain accurate on-screen color , while preserving the original intended color.

Better Workplace Ergonomics1
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 25BL55W supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share contents with others.
Reduces Visual Fatigue1

Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

Multi Ports Support

Multi Ports Support

The 25BL55W supports various interfaces. DisplayPort and HDMI ensure fast data transfer and a smooth display.
Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. It helps you to customize your workplace and multitask more efficiently.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2788 x 0.2823 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze25%, 3H)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Size

    63.50CM(25)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240 nits

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 nits

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

CABINET

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    547.7 x 369.3 x 53.0 mm

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    547.7 x 526.3 x 249.5 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    622 x 528 x 188 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    5.9 Kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    4.1 Kg

  • Shipping Weight

    8.5 Kg

STANDARD CERTIFICATION

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • EPA 7.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes - Bronze

  • ErP

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25.6 W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    17.7 W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5 W

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Year Parts and Labor

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Black / 6 ft (1.8m)

  • Display Port

    Black / 6 ft (1.8m)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes - Version 1.4 (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes - Version 1.2 (1ea)

  • DisplayPort (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1200 @60Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes - Version 2.0 (1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes - Version 2.0 (2ea)

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1ea)

  • Speakers

    Yes - 1.2W*2Ch

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1200 @60Hz

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1200 @60Hz

  • Audio In

    Yes - 1.2W*2Ch

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Color weakness

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.