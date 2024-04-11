We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25 (63.50cm) FHD BL55WY Series 16:10 IPS Adjustable Computer Monitor with Flicker Safe & various interfaces
* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2788 x 0.2823 mm
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze25%, 3H)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Size
63.50CM(25)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 nits
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 nits
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
CABINET
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
547.7 x 369.3 x 53.0 mm
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
547.7 x 526.3 x 249.5 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
622 x 528 x 188 mm
-
With Stand Weight
5.9 Kg
-
Without Stand Weight
4.1 Kg
-
Shipping Weight
8.5 Kg
STANDARD CERTIFICATION
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes - Bronze
-
ErP
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25.6 W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
17.7 W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5 W
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
3 Year Parts and Labor
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Black / 6 ft (1.8m)
-
Display Port
Black / 6 ft (1.8m)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes - Version 1.4 (1ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes - Version 1.2 (1ea)
-
DisplayPort (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1200 @60Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes - Version 2.0 (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes - Version 2.0 (2ea)
-
D-Sub
Yes (1ea)
-
Speakers
Yes - 1.2W*2Ch
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1200 @60Hz
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1200 @60Hz
-
Audio In
Yes - 1.2W*2Ch
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.