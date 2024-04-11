About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor

27ML600S-W

27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor

LG 27ML600S-W Front View
LG 27ML600S-W Full HD IPS Display
Full HD IPS Display

True Color at Any Angle

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
LG 27ML600S-W Flicker Safe

Color Calibrated

 

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.

 

LG 27ML600S-W Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
LG 27ML600S-W 3-side Virtually Borderless Design
3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides for an immersive visual experience and no distraction from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.
LG 27ML600S-W AMD Radeon FreeSync
AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
LG 27ML600S-W 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
1ms Motion Blur Reduction*

Fluid Gaming Motion

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* allows the precision and accuracy needed to play at a hi-level. With a response time that is virtually 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Radeon FreeSync™ / DAS(Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.

LG 27ML600S-W Crosshair

Dynamic Action Sync

 

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

 

LG 27ML600S-W Crosshair

Black Stabilizer

 

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

LG 27ML600S-W Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
LG 27ML600S-W OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. Actual OnScreen Control may vary due to product enhancement.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    68.58cm (27)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

COLOR & CALIBRATION

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1 ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 @ 75Hz

  • Audio In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output (unit)

    5W

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    27.6W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    29W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    611.2 x 453.9 x 209.4 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    690 x 432 x 143 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    4.8kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.1kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.