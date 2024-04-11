We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Radeon FreeSync™ / DAS(Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. Actual OnScreen Control may vary due to product enhancement.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
68.58cm (27)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
COLOR & CALIBRATION
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
Yes (1 ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 75Hz
-
Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output (unit)
5W
-
Speaker Channel
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
27.6W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
29W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
611.2 x 453.9 x 209.4 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
690 x 432 x 143 mm
-
Weight with Stand
4.8kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
6.1kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
