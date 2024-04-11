We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27(68.466cm) QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain
Stunning Image Quality
- 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
- sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
- Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
- Various Movement of Dual Display
User Convenience
- Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
- USB Type-C™
Various Movement of Dual Display
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Why You Need LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual for Your Work Postures
Daisy Chain for True Dual- monitor Usage
Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The feature is NOT compatible with Mac devices that have Apple M1 chip.
A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup
Easy Installation
-
C-Clamp & Grommet
C-Clamp & Grommet
-
One Click Mount
One Click Mount
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 2.9(7.366 cm) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 1.7(4.318 cm) size for Grommet.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size
68.466cm (27)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
732 x 568 x 374mm
-
Weight with Stand
17.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
9.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping
23.5kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
Display Port
YES (2ea)
-
USB Type C
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.