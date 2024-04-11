About Cookies on This Site

27(68.466cm) QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

27(68.466cm) QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

27QP88D-BS

27(68.466cm) QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

Front view with Side by Side module

LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual

Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Stunning Image Quality

  • 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

  • Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
  • Various Movement of Dual Display

User Convenience

  • Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
  • USB Type-C™
Ergo Dual Stand

Various Movement of Dual Display

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo Dual Stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of Extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height, tilt and modules such as 'Side by Side', 'Center-Portrait’, ‘Pivot’ and ‘Stacked' as well as providing the high productivity while increasing the user’s focus and immersion.
A retractable, and extendable arm letting the monitor pulled closer or farther away up to 210mm

Extend/Retract
210mm

Swivel
-335°~335°

Height
150mm

Tilt
-30˚~35˚

Pivot
90°

Side by Side

Center-Portrait

Pivot

Stacked

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 68.58-cm QHD IPS display, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR10.
68.58-cm QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work

The 68.58-cm QHD (2560x1440) IPS display reproduces detailed images and accurate color with sRGB 99% (Typ.) at wide angles. And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Why You Need LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual for Your Work Postures

LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual helps to boost productivity by creating a comfortable and stable posture.

For Office Worker

You can focus on completing the tasks accurately and efficiently with dual monitors while keeping the right posture by using the Ergo Stand.

For Developer

Keeping one monitor in portrait orientation with the other in landscape mode can offer to raise work convenience.

For Creator & Streamer

With dual monitors, you can work on your content with one screen and keep the view for monitoring on the other for better work and communication.

Ergo Dual monitor for quick and easy analysis of more information


For Financial

With dual monitors, you can make your analysis faster by checking more information easily.
USB-Type C™ with DP Daisy Chain

Daisy Chain for True Dual- monitor Usage

With USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort, LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual supports Daisy Chain setup. So, you can establish a productive workstation by connecting Dual monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable. With USB-C™ technology, you can charge the connected laptop, while transferring display and data simultaneously.

Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The feature is NOT compatible with Mac devices that have Apple M1 chip.

A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup

Easy Installation

The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet* makes it install easily without changing or adjusting your desk environment. With One Click Mount, install the stand instantly, without using complicated tools.

  • C-Clamp & Grommet

    C-Clamp & Grommet

  • One Click Mount

    One Click Mount

*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 2.9(7.366 cm) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 1.7(4.318 cm) size for Grommet.

Fully Use Your Desk Space by using the Ergo Stand

Basically, for the dual monitor set-up, more than 2-times are required compared to the existing space. Use Ergo Dual Stand and features for easy installation to comfortably set the various elements you need for work in your current space.
All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size

    68.466cm (27)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(QHD/60Hz)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    732 x 568 x 374mm

  • Weight with Stand

    17.0kg

  • Weight without Stand

    9.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    23.5kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (2ea)

  • Display Port

    YES (2ea)

  • USB Type C

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.