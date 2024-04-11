About Cookies on This Site

27 (68.58cm) FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27 (68.58cm) FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™

27MP60G-B

27 (68.58cm) FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™

LG 27MP60G-B Front View
Full HD IPS Display

Full HD Immersive Entertainment

Enjoy gaming, movies, shows and videos in Full High Definition. LG's FHD Monitors present amazingly true color performance with an IPS display to give you an experience that wows from virtually any viewing angle.

LG 27MP60G-B Full HD IPS Display

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Slim bezel, near-seamless experience. Stay focused on your work or immersed in the gaming world with a virtually borderless screen on three sides.

LG 27MP60G-B 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 27MP60G-B Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few easy adjustments, you can more comfortably read your screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 27MP60G-B Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP60G on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

LG 27MP60G-B 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Enhanced response delivers less blur in fast-action scenes. When activated, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction gives gamers an edge on the competition — smooth motion and movement like you've never seen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

LG 27MP60G-B AMD FreeSync

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model with Black Stabilizer feature off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Crosshair®

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model with Crosshair feature off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 27MP60G-B OnScreen Control for Gaming

OnScreen Control for Gaming

Experience pro-level control and customization. OnScreen control for gaming gives more control, customization and convenience without interrupting your gameplay.
OnScreen Control for Gaming Watch the Full Movie with Audio Descriptions

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd (typ) / 200cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • D-Sub

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Off

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    20W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technology

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    612.14 x 454.66 x 210.82 mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    612.14 x 363.22 x 40.64 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    708.66 x 144.78 x 431.8 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    4.39kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    3.81kg

  • Shipping Weight

    5.80kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

