About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

32GP850-B

32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

32GP850-B Front View
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGearGaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.

Color

Nano IPS
HDR10

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Appearance

32" QHD 2560x1440
3-side Virtually Borderless

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality.
Nano IPS 1ms

A Total Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge. The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms GTG TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 32 (81.28cm) and 16:9 screen ratio (2560 x 1440), LG's UltraGear QHD Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
QHD + Nano IPS + HDR

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while HDR10 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large QHD screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed

The 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

The LG 32GP850-B Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Stylish Design

Designed for a Comfortable Gaming Experience

Customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot - the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style on a virtually borderless screen on three sides.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Crosshair®

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Crosshair feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

GP9-GamingSpeaker-PDP-Text-Mobile

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    81.28cm (32)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2724 x 0.2724 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    QHD

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness

    280cd (Min)/350cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1(Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes x 1

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-Sync Compatible

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium

  • Overclock

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technology

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    71.373 x 59.944 x 29.21 (Up),71.373 x x 49.022 x 29.21 (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    71.374 x 42.926 x 5.08 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    79.248 x 22.606 x 55.62 6mm

  • With Stand Weight

    7.21kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    4.80kg

  • Shipping Weight

    10.11kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes (1.4 version)

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

  • UPC

    195174007662

  • Country of origin

    China

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.