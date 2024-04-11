We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.36 cms) UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor
More Space for Gaming
LG 34GP63A-B 34 (86.36 cms) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid Gaming Motion
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
MaxxAudio®
Immersive Gaming Experience
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gaming experience.
LG 34GP63A-B Immersive Gaming Experience.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
LG 34GP63A-B Find your ideal viewing position with the height and titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
86.36cm (34)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.07725 x 0.23175 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Wall Mount
100 x 100 mm
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
809 x 572.9 x 312mm(up)
809 x 462.9 x 312mm(down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
986 x 524 x 212mm
-
With Stand Weight
7.9kg
-
Without Stand Weight
5.8kg
-
Shipping Weight
10.7kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
