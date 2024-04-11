We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48(121.92cm) UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Widen Your Gaming View
LED
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduserer uskarpe konturer og ghosting i spill med 0,1 ms.
Full-screen Gaming Experience
Play Game Fully yet Easily
Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.
*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Gamer-centric Design
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
Size (cm)
120.7193 cm(47.53)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch
0.274 x 0.274 mm
Brightness (Min.)
264 cd/m² (@SDR 25% APL)
Brightness (Typ.)
330 cd/m² (@SDR 25% APL)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1,200,000 : 1 @25% APL
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Reader Mode
Yes
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
OverClocking
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Others (Feature)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (3ea)
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
Headphone Out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
20W x 2
DTS HP:X
Yes
POWER
Type
Built-in Power
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
175W
Power Consumption (Max.)
253W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable
300 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1285 x 771 x 173mm
Weight with Stand
16.8kg
Weight without Stand
15.5kg
Weight in Shipping
19.3kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
Display Port
Yes
USB A to B
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
