48(121.92cm) UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

48(121.92cm) UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

48GQ900-B

48GQ900-B

48(121.92cm) UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

front view
UltraGear™ Logo.
Gear Up, Game On

Gear Up, Game On

Display
UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10
Speed
0.1ms (GtG)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

48(121.92cm) UHD 4K OLED

Widen Your Gaming View

Thanks to UHD 4K OLED display representing outstanding clarity and realistic picture with HDR10 delivering dynamic contrast, LG UltraGear™ monitor can help gamers immerse into the game and feel as if they were in the center of the game at the 48(121.92cm) large screen.

Widen Your Gaming View.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a more immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment. In addition, it has the effect of reducing eye strain with a Flicker-free panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.

0.1ms (GtG) Response time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With 0.1ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

Reduserer uskarpe konturer og ghosting i spill med 0,1 ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 120Hz (Overclock138Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
Enjoy Your Total Entertainment at Once.

Enjoy Your Total Entertainment at Once

The 48GQ900 can be considered the standard for both PC and console gaming as it features a 16:9 aspect ratio with 4K UHD hi-resolution. And it supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 simultaneously while alternating the input device by remote control.
48-inch, 16:9 Display

48(121.92cm), 16:9 Display

Compatible with both PC and console gaming
DisplayPort 1.4

DisplayPort 1.4

The right interface for PC gaming
HDMI 2.1 x3

HDMI 2.1 x3

The interface for the next generation console
Remote Control

Remote Control

Simply press a button to alternate the input device

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Full-screen Gaming Experience

While the interest in the 32:9 aspect ratio monitor has increased, there are things to consider to optimize the gaming environment for gamers playing multi-platform games. One of the important things to be considered is that most of the game consoles don't support 32:9 full-screen. But the 48GQ900 can be compatible with not only PC but the console gaming as it features a 16:9 Ratio, 4K UHD Resolution, and a 48(121.92cm) large screen.
48-inch 16:9 Screen
49 (124.46cm) 32:9 Screen
49-inch 32:9 Screen.
48 (121.92cm) 16:9 Screen

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Play the game with UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O / C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900 er en NVIDIA-testet og offisielt verifisert G-SYNC® Compatible-skjerm som vil gi deg sømløs bildevisning uten skjermrivning og hakking i spill.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

FreeSync™ Premium-teknologi lar spillere oppleve sømløse, flytende bevegelser i spill med høy oppløsning og høy hastighet. Eliminerer praktisk talt all skjermriving og hakking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Thanks to its ultra-slim design with stylish hexagonal lighting, it creates an optimized gaming environment by providing space utilization and ease of secure visibility in every place you want to play like the living room, gaming room, or other spaces.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

48GQ900 provides impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Also, you can enjoy your games and have voice chat simultaneously by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out, while feeling even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG OLED 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    120.7193 cm(47.53)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.274 x 0.274 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    264 cd/m² (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    330 cd/m² (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1,200,000 : 1 @25% APL

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • OverClocking

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Others (Feature)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20W x 2

  • DTS HP:X

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    175W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    253W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable

    300 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    1285 x 771 x 173mm

  • Weight with Stand

    16.8kg

  • Weight without Stand

    15.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.