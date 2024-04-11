About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.

29WL50S-B

29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.

29 (73.66cm) UltraWide™ Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution display. You can run multiple windows and see more thumbnail images at once.

UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View1

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

 

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side1

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

 

Detailed Contrast1
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

True Colors and Wider View1
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Easier User Interface3
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Clearer, Smoother Image1

AMD Radeon FreeSync

 

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

 

React Faster to Opponents1

Dynamic Action Sync

 

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

 

React Faster to Opponents1

Black Stabilizer

 

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

 

React Faster to Opponents1

Crosshair

 

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

 

Versatile Elegance1
Edge-Arc Design

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid edging curved base fits in a variety of space. The stand can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    73.66cm (29)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Num of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2628 x 0.2628

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m² (Typ.) 200cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output

    5W x 2ch

  • Others

    MaxxAudio

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    28W

  • Normal On (Max)

    32W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(WXDXH, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

  • Box

    822 x 413 x 159

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.7

  • Box

    7.5

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.