We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) / HDR10 / 4K@144Hz from HDMI2.1 / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery / Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) / HDR10 / 4K@144Hz from HDMI2.1 / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery / Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand
Details Mastered
LG 32UQ750-W This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Amplify Gaming Performance
LG 32UQ750-W Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
LG 32UQ750-W Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
LG 32UQ750-W USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Vividly and Realistically
LG 32UQ750-W The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming device and remote control is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and Comfortable
LG 32UQ750-W The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
80.01cm (31.5 )
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
90W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3mm(Up)
714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.3 x 420 x 45.7mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
821 x 226 x 507mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping
12.4kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.