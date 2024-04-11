We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 35 (88.9CM) Curved QHD VA Display Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Support for USB Type-C™ is compatible with Mac devices with one cable connecting.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Reader Mode
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Conventional image compared to image with 100Hz
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design, One Click Stand, Tilt, and Height
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y20
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
88.9 cm (35)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.238 x 0.240 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440at 100Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5 W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9mm(Up)
831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1001 x 531 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.6kg
-
Weight in Shipping
12.2kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
