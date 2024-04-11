We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38 (96.52cm) Curved UltraWide QHD IPS HDR Monitor with USB Type-C™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.
Make Room for Productivity
LG 38WP85C-W UltraWide QHD Display
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
-
SDR
-
HDR
Enjoy HDR Videos and Games
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.)
*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.
Put More Ports to Work
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
LG 38WP85C-W 90W Powerful Charge
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync®
Action as it Happens
Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.
-
OFF
-
ON
Black Stabilizer®
Gameplay Never in the Dark
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Immersive & Versatile
Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
95.25cm (37.5)
-
Curved
Yes
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Display Resolution
UltraWide QHD+
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness
300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution +
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
10W
-
Rich Bass
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
896.62 x 586.74 x 259.08 mm (Up),
896.62 x 487.68 x 259.02 mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
896.62 x 393.7 x 96.52 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
1059.18 x 538.48 x 236.22 mm
-
With Stand Weight
8.30kg
-
Without Stand Weight
6.39kg
-
Shipping Weight
11.06kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.