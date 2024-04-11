About Cookies on This Site

38 (96.52cm) Curved UltraWide QHD IPS HDR Monitor with USB Type-C™

38 (96.52cm) Curved UltraWide QHD IPS HDR Monitor with USB Type-C™

38WP85C-W

38 (96.52cm) Curved UltraWide QHD IPS HDR Monitor with USB Type-C™

LG 38WP85C-W Front View

(No translation: Logo) LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

LG 38WP85C-W Ultrawide Curved Monitor

Make Room To Stretch

Display
37.5 (95.25CM) QHD+ (3840X1600) IPS
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Color
HDR10
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)*
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.

37.5 (95.25CM) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

Make Room for Productivity

LG UltraWide™ Monitors let you see your work the way you want. This isn't just more space. It's more room to stretch with an extra-wide desktop that expands your workspace, so you have more room to work, play, and create. View multiple applications simultaneously, so you can stop switching between windows.

LG 38WP85C-W UltraWide QHD Display

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Enjoy HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic, visual immersion experience with the enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.)

LG 38WP85C-W DCI-P3 95%
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)*

Everything in Vibrant Color

Whether you're a creative professional, a gamer, or you just really appreciate the depth in color, this monitor delivers every color and shade are just as they were intended by reproducing 1.07 billion colors, covering over 95% of the DCI-P3 (Typ.)* color space.

*DCI-P3 Typical 95%, Minimum 90%.

USB Type-C™

Put More Ports to Work

Power your performance with more connections. This LG UltraWide™ Monitor offers a USB Type-C™ for data transfer and power delivery up to 90W, as well as a DisplayPort, two HDMI connections, USB 3.0 port and headphone jack.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

Display icon

Display

Power Delivery icon

Power Delivery

Data icon

Data

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

LG 38WP85C-W 90W Powerful Charge

LG 38WP85C-W AMD FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • OFF
  • ON

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

LG 38WP85C-W Ambient Light Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor

A Screen That Automatically Adjusts

Never too dark, never too light, always just right. LG UltraWide™ Monitors use an ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness based on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 38WP85C-W OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Productivity & Multi-tasking

LG UltraWide™ Monitors let you see your work the way you want. This isn't just more space. It's more room to stretch with an extra-wide desktop that expands your workspace, so you have more room to work, play, and create. View multiple applications simultaneously, so you can stop switching between windows.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive & Versatile

Stay in the game with a virtually borderless screen on three sides and curve design that keeps you immersed in every moment. Plus, with a single lift and click, easily adjust the height and tilt of the screen to position it the way you want.

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

 

Height

0~110mm

 

Tilt

-5~20°

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    95.25cm (37.5)

  • Curved

    Yes

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display Resolution

    UltraWide QHD+

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Brightness

    300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution +

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    10W

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    896.62 x 586.74 x 259.08 mm (Up),
    896.62 x 487.68 x 259.02 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    896.62 x 393.7 x 96.52 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1059.18 x 538.48 x 236.22 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    8.30kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.39kg

  • Shipping Weight

    11.06kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.