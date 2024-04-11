We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector Full HD (1920 x 1080) Up to 1,500 lumens, 150000:1
*Bluetooth-enabled speakers and sound systems sold separately.
*Wireless connectivity only supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Screen Size
228.6cm (90) ~ 304.8cm (120)
-
Projection Image
254cm (100) @11.938cm (4.7) (from back side to screen)
254cm (100) @42.164cm (16.6) (Lens to screen)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/Just Scan/Original/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Brightness*
Up to 1,500 lumens
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Lamp Type
Laser
-
Lamp Life
Up to 20,000hrs
-
Noise
26/28/30dB
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Auto Keystone (Vertical), Manual 4 corner keystone
WIRELESS
-
Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share*** (with iOS, Adroid / via TV Plus App)
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
Yes (AV Sync adjustable)
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Audio out
1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)
-
HDMI™
2
-
USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)
2 (Type A)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Power Consumption
140W (Max)
-
Standby Mode
Less than 0.5W
-
Quick On/Off
Yes (On in 10 seconds – Off in 2 seconds)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
1 Standard
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (WxHxD)
119.38mm x 190.5mm/139.7mm x 353.06mm (Including Mirror part/without Mirror part)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
421.64mm x 302.26mm x 175.26mm
-
Weight
2.9kg
-
Shipping Weight
4.5kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 year
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.