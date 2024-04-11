About Cookies on This Site

UST LED Full HD(1920x1080) Laser Projector RGB LED with 1000(ANSI Lumen) 150,000:1

HF65LG

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

LG Projection Calculator

Only 38cm to Get 100 (254cm) Big Picture

HF65LG is whole new type of projector for home cinema. It only needs 38cm to get 100 (254cm) cinematic size. Without distance calculation, just put HF65LG on your existing furniture in front of wall and play.
CineBeam Anywhere1

CineBeam Anywhere

LG CineBeam HF65LG gives you a cinematic viewing experience up to an extra large 100 (254cm) class size.

Designed for Harmonic Interior1

Designed for Harmonic Interior

If you are not satisfied with conventional projector with messy wires on middle of your table or ugly ceiling bracket, CineBeam Ultra Short Throw will be perfect solution for you. Just put in on your furniture near the wall, then you get neat and tidy interior immediately.

No Shadow on the Screen1

No Shadow on the Screen

You don’t need to worry about shadow on the screen, because there is no need to walk around in front of projector.

Live TV Anywhere

LG CineBeam HF65LG is a portable projector with TV functions. Be it the TV tuner, HF65LG is able to receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows with up to 100 (254cm) class size.

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

LG CineBeam HF65LG offers clear Full HD picture quality with 1,000 Lumen high brightness*, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine. Innovative 1,000 Lumen high brightness provides more clear visibility.

*The brightness (Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

TruMotion

Free From Judder

MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) Technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid.
WebOS Makes it Even Smarter1

WebOS Makes it Even Smarter

Enjoy optimized SMART UI for the big screen and smart functions. Content navigation is easy, with a UI design based on TV customer feedback.

Go Wireless

Unlike conventional projectors, LG’s Screen Share* provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphone, tablets or bluetooth speaker.

*LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) /WIDI (Intel) devices.

Bring Your Favorite Devices to Big Screen

With various wired support*, HF65LG can connect with various devices such as TV set-top box, console game, lap top, tablet, and smartphone.

*Wire support for mobile mirroring for android : MHL, slimport(MYDP) or HDMI/For iOS : Apple AV adaptor.

No Laptop Required1

No Laptop Required

It is no longer need to connect PC anymore. Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.

Easily Adjustable Image1

4 Corner Keystone

Easily Adjustable Image

If you want more squarely organized picture, 4 corner keystone will help you to adjust it corner by corner. It corrects horizontal distortion and vertical distortion of your picture.

4 Corner Keystone

Semi-permanent LED Illumination System

LG’s high-efficiency LED light source will last up to 30,000 hours. It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don’t spend lamp replacement cost anymore.
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD(1920x1080)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)

    1000

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    150,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    24dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    21dB (A)

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    80%

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    152.4cm (60) ~ 254cm (100)

  • Projection Image - Standard/254cm (100) (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 254cm (100) @38cm
    Standard: (203.2cm) 80 @51.4cm

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    0.29

  • Projection Offset

    125%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    Arabic/ChineseSimplified/Indonesian/L-Spanish/Br-Portuguese/India/English/Russian/French

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    3W + 3W Stereo

  • Sound - Dolby Surround Audio

    Yes

  • Sound - DTS-HD

    Yes

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    131 x 309 x 128 (front) / 89 (rear)

  • Net Weight (KG)

    1.9 KG

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    100W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 1080p (60Hz/24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.0 (UI only)

  • Home Launcher - Edit mode / Recent

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes (Thru TV Plus App)

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)

    Yes

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Slimport Adapter9)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

  • Upscaler

    Yes ((Full HD)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (Full HD)

  • Trumotion

    Yes (up to 1080p)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    CE/CB

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.