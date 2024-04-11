We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UST LED Full HD(1920x1080) Laser Projector RGB LED with 1000(ANSI Lumen) 150,000:1
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
*The brightness (Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.
*LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) /WIDI (Intel) devices.
*Wire support for mobile mirroring for android : MHL, slimport(MYDP) or HDMI/For iOS : Apple AV adaptor.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
Full HD(1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)
1000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
150,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB (A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
24dB (A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
21dB (A)
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
80%
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
152.4cm (60) ~ 254cm (100)
-
Projection Image - Standard/254cm (100) (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 254cm (100) @38cm
Standard: (203.2cm) 80 @51.4cm
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
0.29
-
Projection Offset
125%
-
Light source - Type
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
30,000Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
Arabic/ChineseSimplified/Indonesian/L-Spanish/Br-Portuguese/India/English/Russian/French
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Sound - Output
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Sound - Dolby Surround Audio
Yes
-
Sound - DTS-HD
Yes
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
131 x 309 x 128 (front) / 89 (rear)
-
Net Weight (KG)
1.9 KG
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
100W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 1080p (60Hz/24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.0 (UI only)
-
Home Launcher - Edit mode / Recent
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Slimport Adapter9)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On/Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Upscaler
Yes ((Full HD)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (Full HD)
-
Trumotion
Yes (up to 1080p)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Normal
Yes
-
Conformances (Regulation)
CE/CB
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.