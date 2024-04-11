About Cookies on This Site

Therma v

The LG Therma V is an Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP) System that offers powerful heating, cooling and hot water solutions. Find out more about the AWHP below.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_01_1523426029451

Therma v

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_03_1523426085689

Air to water heat pump (AWHP)

AWHP is a system that allows space heating, floor heating, cooling and hot water supply. Not only can you install it in your new home, but you can also replace boilers in your existing home.

 

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_04_1523426136412

Reduction in heating operation costs

Therma V is approximately up to 4 times more efficient than boilers. The longer you use it, the more you can save on heating costs. Calculate how much you can save with THERMA V via Energy Simulator.

Reduction in heating operation costs Energy simulator

05_Renewable-Energy-Solution_1527137186861

Renewable energy solution

THERMA V uses 75％ of natural energy absorbed from outside air and the rest of 25％ comes from electricity. THERMA V significantly reduces CO2 emission compared to oil or gas boilers.