4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
Enhance Your Interior
Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.
Game Optimizer
Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
[65] 1454 x 838 x 57.7
[55] 1235 x 715 x 57.5
[50] 1121 x 651 x 57.1
[43] 967 x 564 x 57.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
[65] 1454 x 903 x 269
[55] 1235 x 780 x 230
[50] 1121 x 716 x 230
[43] 967 x 621 x 200
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
[65] 1600 x 970 x 172
[55] 1360 x 810 x 162
[50] 1215 x 775 x 152
[43] 1055 x 660 x 142
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
[65] 1156 x 269
[55] 948 x 230
[50] 859 x 230
[43] 804 x 200
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
[65] 21.4
[55] 14.0
[50] 11.7
[43] 8.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
[65] 21.6
[55] 14.1
[50] 11.8
[43] 8.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
[65] 300 x 300
[55] 300 x 300
[50] 200 x 200
[43] 200 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
[65] 27.6
[55] 18.9
[50] 14.5
[43] 10.7
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
