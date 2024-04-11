We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
In a simple bedroom overlooking the sea, there is a TV on a wall shelf. The blue sea scenery appears bright and clear on the TV screen.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
The TV is displaying a home screen with various contents.
Enhance Your Interior
In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.
HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.
Thrilling Sports Experience
The soccer game scene shown on the TV screen appears real.
Bring the Cinema Home
On the TV screen, the movie is expressed with vivid colors and detail.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
165.1cm (65)
-
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
(Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Processor
Alpha 5
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI eARC
Yes
-
Wi Fi
Yes
-
Screen Share (Miracast)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Air Play
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
LG ThinQ Al
Yes
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone)
Yes
PORTS
-
HDMI In
3
-
RF In
1
-
USB
2
-
RJ45
1
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm / 21.8 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1454 x 906 x 269 mm / 21.5 kg
-
Weight (Shipping) Kg
27.8 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by
Under 0.5W
HOTEL MODE
-
Hotel Mode
USB Cloning, IP Control, App Blocking, Input Locking
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
BIS
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (1.5M, Angle Type)
