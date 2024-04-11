About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UR801C Series | 4K UHD Smart Hotel Commercial TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

UR801C Series | 4K UHD Smart Hotel Commercial TV

75UR801C

UR801C Series | 4K UHD Smart Hotel Commercial TV

(5)
LG 75UR801C0SB Front view

LG 75UR801C0SB-UHD-Smart-TV

4K UHD Smart TV

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

Enhance Your Interior

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.

Game Optimizer

Game Optimizer

Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    280 nit

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    [65] 1454 x 838 x 57.7
    [55] 1235 x 715 x 57.5
    [50] 1121 x 651 x 57.1
    [43] 967 x 564 x 57.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    [65] 1454 x 903 x 269
    [55] 1235 x 780 x 230
    [50] 1121 x 716 x 230
    [43] 967 x 621 x 200

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    [65] 1600 x 970 x 172
    [55] 1360 x 810 x 162
    [50] 1215 x 775 x 152
    [43] 1055 x 660 x 142

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    [65] 1156 x 269
    [55] 948 x 230
    [50] 859 x 230
    [43] 804 x 200

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    [65] 21.4
    [55] 14.0
    [50] 11.7
    [43] 8.8

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    [65] 21.6
    [55] 14.1
    [50] 11.8
    [43] 8.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    [65] 300 x 300
    [55] 300 x 300
    [50] 200 x 200
    [43] 200 x 200

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    [65] 27.6
    [55] 18.9
    [50] 14.5
    [43] 10.7

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
UR801C Leaflet India_231009.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.