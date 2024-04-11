We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Quarter Wave Plate
* The image is for illustrative purposes only
* IK rating refers to the degree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)
*XE4F Series don't support the power supply
*XE4F Series don't support the power supply
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
139.7cm (55)
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
4000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
3200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Response Time
Typ. 9ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)
Haze 3%, QWP
-
Local dimming
48 Blocks
-
Life time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)
-
Output
External Speaker Out(L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Protection Glass
5mm(IK 10, Degree of Protection, Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective)
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0 mm
-
Weight (Head)
40kg
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,446 x 890 x 207 mm
-
Packed Weight
46kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30 °C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
5% to 100%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
330W/400W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign
Yes (CMS, Control)
-
Connected Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.