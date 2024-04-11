About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Outdoor Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Outdoor Display

55XE4F-M

Outdoor Display

(2)
front view
LG 55XE4F-M Slim

Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

With a slim & robust design, XE4F series can be easily installed to meet the customer's needs in external environments that require complex installation conditions. And upgraded brightness captures the attention of customers even under strong and direct sunlight.
XE4F-B-02-Slim
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Slim & Light Design

XE4F series is composed of single display with a light and slim design and it can be easily customized to suit various external environments with no need for separate casing.
XE4F-B-03-Easy integration for partners customized design-High Brightness-Monitor Signage-ID_1559693774338
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Easy integration for partner's customized design

The XE4F series is lighter and ready to be customized for various customer needs and settings. From outdoor menu boards to kiosks, the XE4F series is also mountable and optimized for customers, based on the industry purpose and use.
LG 55XE4F-M OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Bright & Brilliant

The XE4F series possesses powerful brightness of 4,000nits, providing clear and vivid picture quality even under direct sunlight.
LG 55XE4F-M Wide Viewing Angle
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
LG 55XE4F-M Long Lasting Brightness
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Long Lasting Brightness

By adding more LED units, XE4F operates brighter at a lower temperature, thereby lasting longer than conventional products.
XE4F-B-07-Visible with Polarized Sunglasses-High Brightness-Monitor Signage_1559693988714
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

* Quarter Wave Plate

LG 55XE4F-M Secured Protection with IP56 Design
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It's designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, an essential feature for outdoor application.
LG 55XE4F-M Protective Glass
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)

The tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection from outdoor extremities, resulting in minimal to no damage from external impacts.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only
* IK rating refers to the degree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)

LG 55XE4F-M Support HDBaseT
EASY MAINTENANCE

Support HDBaseT ™

The XE4F Series supports HDBaseT ™, the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable, for easier control of the display and saving installation and maintenance costs.

*XE4F Series don't support the power supply

LG 55XE4F-M Web Monitoring
EASY MAINTENANCE

Web Monitoring

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

*XE4F Series don't support the power supply

USER SCENE

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7cm (55)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+ (WRGB)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)

  • Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

    4000

  • Brightness (Min., cd/m²)

    3200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Response Time

    Typ. 9ms (G to G BW)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)

    Haze 3%, QWP

  • Local dimming

    48 Blocks

  • Life time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)

  • Output

    External Speaker Out(L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Protection Glass

    5mm(IK 10, Degree of Protection, Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective)

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    40kg

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,446 x 890 x 207 mm

  • Packed Weight

    46kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5% to 100%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    330W/400W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign

    Yes (CMS, Control)

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.