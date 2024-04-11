About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image

True Interactivity Bringing People Together

True Interactivityfor Bringing People Together

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Three children are drawing on the TR3PJ at the same time.

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3PJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast, Airplay and Miracast mirroring on the same network.

*ScreenShare Pro is a Wi-Fi based software and supported by separated application.
**All devices should be connected within the same network.

A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive classes by using mobile devices equipped with web browsers, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3PJ's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced use

*Un-do : Moves one step back.
Re-do : Moves one step forward.

A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3PJ series supports the web browser* in the Android OS**, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.

*Network-based Function.
**The Android OS is updated to 9.0 ver.

System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.

All-in-One

The TR3PJ series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.

Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.

Secure Mode

Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro), which is an application that enables screen sharing between mobile devices and the display, to prevent any unauthorized contents to be shown via screen sharing functions in various devices.

Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3PJ series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the interactive digital board with internal power delivery.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

The USB Block Mode that helps secure and prevent data from being copied into unauthorized devices in advance, which is essential for being used in space where security is critical.

A woman captures part of the TR3PJ and explains it to the man.

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3PJ allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3PJ supports Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimized for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed with ease.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the TR3PJ series installed in a different place.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    248.92cm (98)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    490 nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit, 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Anti Glare, 7 Mohs, Haze 28%

  • Life Time (Min.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Days)

    16 / 7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    29.6 / 26.6 / 26.6 / 44.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    103.55 kg

  • Packed Weight

    126.50 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    2,244.7 × 1,323.2 × 89.5 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    2,406 × 280 × 1,474 mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 600

FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory (32 GB), Built-In Wi-Fi (Slot Type), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation, Android 9.0 OS, Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Screen Share (Screenshare Pro), 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90% RH

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    460 W

  • Max.

    630 W

  • DPM

    Yes

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1,570 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 2,150 BTU/Hr (Max.)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP

    Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built In

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), RGB (1, VGA), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), USB 3.0 Type A (4), USB 2.0 Type A, USB Type C (USB-PD, DP-Alt)

  • Output

    HDMI Out, Audio Out (1, Optical 1 (SPDIF)), Touch USB (2), RJ45 (LAN)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (16 W × 2)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic (Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands (Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues (Europe), Portugues (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord (3 M × 1), USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M × 1, HDMI Cable (3 M × 1), Writing Pen × 2 Pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller, Wi-Fi Module

TOUCH

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø2 mm↑

  • Writing Height

    ≤3 mm

  • Response Time

    ≤12 ms

  • Accuracy

    ±1.5 mm

  • Interface

    USB 3.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4 T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    87%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Windows XP / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Windows XP / Linux / Mac)

  • Multi touch point

    Max. 20 Points

ANDROID SYSTEM

  • SoC

    Quad Core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 MultiCore 2

  • Internal Memory

    Storage: 32 GB
    RAM: 4 GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

TR3PJ-98-Datasheet-India- 230418.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.