True Interactivityfor Bringing People Together

Multi Touch & Writing
The TR3PJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.


*Un-do : Moves one step back.
Re-do : Moves one step forward.


Secure Mode
Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro), which is an application that enables screen sharing between mobile devices and the display, to prevent any unauthorized contents to be shown via screen sharing functions in various devices.
Partial Capture
Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3PJ allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
248.92cm (98)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
490 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10 bit, 1.07 Billion Colors
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Anti Glare, 7 Mohs, Haze 28%
-
Life Time (Min.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
No / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
29.6 / 26.6 / 26.6 / 44.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
103.55 kg
-
Packed Weight
126.50 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
2,244.7 × 1,323.2 × 89.5 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
2,406 × 280 × 1,474 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800 x 600
FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory (32 GB), Built-In Wi-Fi (Slot Type), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation, Android 9.0 OS, Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Screen Share (Screenshare Pro), 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 90% RH
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
460 W
-
Max.
630 W
-
DPM
Yes
-
Power off
0.5W↓
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,570 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 2,150 BTU/Hr (Max.)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP
Yes
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), RGB (1, VGA), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), USB 3.0 Type A (4), USB 2.0 Type A, USB Type C (USB-PD, DP-Alt)
-
Output
HDMI Out, Audio Out (1, Optical 1 (SPDIF)), Touch USB (2), RJ45 (LAN)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (16 W × 2)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic (Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands (Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues (Europe), Portugues (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord (3 M × 1), USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M × 1, HDMI Cable (3 M × 1), Writing Pen × 2 Pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller, Wi-Fi Module
TOUCH
-
Available object size for touch
Ø2 mm↑
-
Writing Height
≤3 mm
-
Response Time
≤12 ms
-
Accuracy
±1.5 mm
-
Interface
USB 3.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4 T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
87%
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Windows XP / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Windows XP / Linux / Mac)
-
Multi touch point
Max. 20 Points
ANDROID SYSTEM
-
SoC
Quad Core A73
-
GPU
Mail G52 MultiCore 2
-
Internal Memory
Storage: 32 GB
RAM: 4 GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
